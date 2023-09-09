"Props to him": Lil Baby garners praise as he decides to refund his fans after shooting disrupted Memphis concert

American rapper Lil Baby announced he would refund his fans their ticket money after a shooting disrupted his concert on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, one person was shot and wounded in the incident. No other injuries were reported.

The 28-year-old rapper was rushed off stage as soon as the shots were fired and the concert was canceled as people were evacuated from the premises.

A day later, Lil Baby took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce he would make sure everyone got a refund as he could not perform.

The gesture left many surprised and they shared praises for the rapper online.

Netizens react to Lil Baby's refund announcement, call the move "very noble"

As news of Lil Baby's tweet about refunding the ticket money after his show was canceled spread, internet users were surprised and were quick to praise the singer. They called him noble, honorable, and a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

On Friday, cops announced that the victim injured in the shooting was no longer in critical condition and they were actively trying to identify the culprit. They raised questions on how the shooter managed to bring a gun into the arena as the venue has contracts with a private security company to screen people for weapons.

More about Lil Baby

Dominique Armani Jones, a.k.a. Lil Baby, rose to fame back in 2017 when he released his mixtape Perfect Timing. When he was 17, the musician was reportedly a drug dealer frequenting Atlanta-based Quality Control Records, where its founder Kevin Lee encouraged him to become a rapper. Young Thug and Gunna acted as mentors as he developed his style.

He followed up with two more mixtapes and by May 2018 released his debut album, Harder Than Ever. The singer is best known for his songs, Drip Too Hard, The Bigger Picture, and Hurricane. He has won several awards including a Grammy.

A documentary titled Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby centered around the rapper's life was released in 2022.

No further comments about the shooting incident were released at the time of writing this article.