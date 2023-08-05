"Not the frozen fries": Lil Baby seafood restaurant negative review sparks hilarious reactions online 

Lil Baby opened his new restaurant, The Seafood Menu Restaurant and Lounge, in collaboration with Chad Dillon, a restaurant designer. The restaurant, which focuses on a mix of seafood delicacies and hip-hop culture that pays homage to Atlanta culture, appeared to have a stellar opening, with sold-out seats and a performance from the singer and entrepreneur himself.

However, a recent review video by a self-proclaimed seafood lover has surfaced, which counters the positive reviews. In the video, the reviewer shows a half-cut fish and claims that the restaurant only gave her four shrimps instead of the six she paid for.

The reviews have sparked some hilarity among netizens who reacted to the video, as seen in the post below:

Netizens react to negative reviews of Lil Baby and his restaurant

Netizens have taken to social media, particularly Twitter, to respond to the negative review. Some have supported the review stating that they were not surprised the place was trash. Others have reacted with hilarity at the negative comments.

Griselda Blanco 🕉♍️🇭🇹 @KdashBankz . Disappointed not surprised tho. Lil Baby seafood restaurant is trash. Disappointed not surprised tho.

NotLilDave @LilCarlosKeeper eb hate ts Baby new restaurant might get shut down fast asleb hate ts

~ @lisalynne_ so lil baby restaurant don’t have a bathroom ?!? nd the seafood boils served on a plate pic.twitter.com/aUMnqaoCpP

MarvDady @dadymarv @Cis4cookii I really thought he was coming through with some heat lol 🤦🏾‍♂️

Netizen Ciroc Obama Barbie reacts to negative review of Lil Baby Restaurant (image via @barbie_ciroc)

A reaction to the negative review of Lil Baby's seafood restaurant (image via vxnnah_)

The restaurant itself has responded to the negative reviews, releasing a general press statement stating:

"Seafood Menu greatly appreciates all feedback, regardless of its nature, as it contributes to the continuous improvement of our customer service. We recently became aware of a video circulating on social media, which appears to depict a to-go order from our opening day. However, we are unable to verify the timing of the video in relation to the food order".

The restuarant continued:

“It’s worth noting that our opening day saw an impressive turnout of over 2,000 patrons, with nearly 99% of reviews being positive. While we regret not having the chance to directly address this concern, we remain dedicated to enhancing our services and serving our underserved community to the best of our ability."

More about Lil Baby and his career

Lil Baby achieved commercial acclaim with his second studio album, My Turn, released on February 28, 2020. The album was certified as a platinum-selling record by the RIAA and gold by the BPI and sold more than a million copies in the US alone.

The singer won the Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards for the single Pride Is The Devil. It was recorded in collaboration with J. Cole and released on Cole's sixth studio album, The Off-Season.

Aside from his music career, the singer has also appeared in a couple of films. His first appearance was on the stoner comedy film, How High 2, released in 2019 and directed by Bruce Leddy.

He also appeared in the documentary film centered on his life by Karam Gill, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, released on August 26, 2022. The film was released exclusively on Prime Video.