"He ain't selling out stadiums": Lil Baby trolled by netizens for canceling series of tour dates without reason

Lil Baby was scheduled to perform in venues across the USA from July 26, 2023, to September 22, 2023, as part of his Its Only US tour. The tour was also set to feature performances by The Kid Laroi, GloRilla, and Gloss Up, as well as Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho. However, the rapper canceled shows from the tour without providing any reason for the same.

He canceled shows in Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, Pittsburgh, and more, and has received backlash for the same from fans online.

Alex Gonzalez @AlexGon1011 @GoatMilkSol @BrownRapFan lil baby is canceling tour dates cause of lack of ticket sales he ain’t selling out stadiums lol

"Lil Baby ain't selling enough tickets" - Lil Baby trolled as tour date cancellation news surfaces online

Lil Baby was the latest rapper in the long line of artists to cancel their tour dates without any explanation, sparking negative reactions from netizens. Several individuals took to social media to express their ire and speculate about the reason behind the cancellation, as they trolled the star.

Some netizens speculated some concerts were canceled as the tour venues failed to generate sufficient ticket sales, while others blamed the artist for being over-ambitious and attempting to fill out stadium shows as the sole headliner, instead of asking more established artists to join the tour. Some also speculated that the cancellation was part of the wider death of the mumble rap genre.

Clot @PayolaClot Damn they selling lil baby ain’t selling enough tickets so he had to cancel the tour

literally messy @chiraqimonay when lil baby going on tour and not even coming to his hometown

Dann @WooTangDan “Lil Baby is cancelling tour dates. Why?”



Also Lil Baby:

P. G. Torres | 1o @p_g_torres Kodak Black tour cancelled. Lil Baby is canceling tour dates due to low ticket sales. I think we are witnessing the death of mumble rap.

Mr. Perfect @Gucci2Flint Lil Baby ain't big enough to headline a stadium tour without another co-headliner. He let the hype fool him. He can do Stadium spot dates with other big names and mass promotion but a whole stadium tour with Rylo as the 2nd act. Nah that's not enough Should have been him and durk

ferb @nuby_1k Y’all said lil baby was the Wayne of our generation he out here canceling tour dates

E D @Eeedee88 lil baby cancelled a bunch of

Shows for no reason. Sounds like low ticket sales to me. Look at the lineup tho bro. You buggin bring gunna lol and then watch them sales boom

Lil Baby is still set to perform at other venues on his tour, which was announced in support of his 2022 album, It's Only Me. The singer shared his updated tour list via a post on his official Instagram page on July 14, 2023.

The artist has not addressed the cancellation of the tour dates, either on social media or via a press statement. The full list of tour dates that have been canceled is given below:

August 1, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

August 9, 2023 — Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

August 14, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

August 15, 2023 — Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

September 5, 2023 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

September 6, 2023 — Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 8, 2023 — Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

More about Lil Baby and his music

Lil Baby had his first chart breakthrough with the mixtape, Too Hard, which was released on December 1, 2017. The album peaked at number 80 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Following the success of the mixtape, he released his debut studio album, Harder Than Ever, on May 18, 2018. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer then released his second studio album, My Turn, on February 28, 2020. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart. It also peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart and at number 6 on the UK album chart.