"He ain't selling out stadiums": Lil Baby trolled by netizens for canceling series of tour dates without reason

Lil Baby was scheduled to perform in venues across the USA from July 26, 2023, to September 22, 2023, as part of his Its Only US tour. The tour was also set to feature performances by The Kid Laroi, GloRilla, and Gloss Up, as well as Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho. However, the rapper canceled shows from the tour without providing any reason for the same.
He canceled shows in Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, Pittsburgh, and more, and has received backlash for the same from fans online.
"Lil Baby ain't selling enough tickets" - Lil Baby trolled as tour date cancellation news surfaces online
Lil Baby was the latest rapper in the long line of artists to cancel their tour dates without any explanation, sparking negative reactions from netizens. Several individuals took to social media to express their ire and speculate about the reason behind the cancellation, as they trolled the star.
Some netizens speculated some concerts were canceled as the tour venues failed to generate sufficient ticket sales, while others blamed the artist for being over-ambitious and attempting to fill out stadium shows as the sole headliner, instead of asking more established artists to join the tour. Some also speculated that the cancellation was part of the wider death of the mumble rap genre.
Lil Baby is still set to perform at other venues on his tour, which was announced in support of his 2022 album, It's Only Me. The singer shared his updated tour list via a post on his official Instagram page on July 14, 2023.
The artist has not addressed the cancellation of the tour dates, either on social media or via a press statement. The full list of tour dates that have been canceled is given below:
- August 1, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- August 9, 2023 — Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- August 14, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- August 15, 2023 — Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- September 5, 2023 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- September 6, 2023 — Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- September 8, 2023 — Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center
More about Lil Baby and his music
Lil Baby had his first chart breakthrough with the mixtape, Too Hard, which was released on December 1, 2017. The album peaked at number 80 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Following the success of the mixtape, he released his debut studio album, Harder Than Ever, on May 18, 2018. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The singer then released his second studio album, My Turn, on February 28, 2020. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart. It also peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart and at number 6 on the UK album chart.