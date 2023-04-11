Lil Baby It's Only Us Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Lil Baby is back this year with a tour, billed as "It’s Only Us Tour 2023," which is scheduled to take place from July 26, 2023, to September 22, 2023, at venues across the US.

The rapper announced the tour, which will feature performances by The Kid Laroi, GloRilla, and Gloss Up, as well as Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho, via a post on his official Instagram page on April 10, 2023.

Tickets for the tour will be available from April 13, 2023, at 10:00 am local time on the artist's official website (http://www.iamlilbaby.com/#/). Prices for the tickets have not been announced yet.

Lil Baby on tour: Dates, venues, and more

The full list of dates and venues for the Lil Baby tour is given below:

July 26, 2023 — Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

July 28, 2023 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center

July 29, 2023 — Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

August 1, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

August 2, 2023 — San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena

August 4, 2023 — Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

August 5, 2023 — Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

August 6, 2023 — Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

August 9, 2023 — Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

August 12, 2023 — Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

August 14, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

August 15, 2023 — Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

August 17, 2023 — St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

August 18, 2023 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

August 19, 2023 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

August 23, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

August 24, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center

August 26, 2023 — Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

August 31, 2023 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

September 2, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

September 3, 2023 — Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

September 5, 2023 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

September 6, 2023 — Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 7, 2023 — Memphis, Tennessee at Fedex Forum

September 8, 2023 — Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

September 9, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

September 11, 2023 –Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

September 12, 2023 — Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

September 15, 2023 — Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

September 16, 2023 — Jacksonville, Florida at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

September 19, 2023 — New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

September 22, 2023 — Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at FLA Live Arena

Lil Baby will be bringing a number of artists along with him on his upcoming musical trek. First up is the Australian Rapper The Kid Laroi, who is best known for his debut mixtape, F*ck Love. The mixtape was released on 24 July 2020, and peaked as a chart topper on the Australian, Canadian, and Norwegian charts, respectively.

Also joining him will be American rapper Gloria Hallelujah Woods, better known by her stage name GloRilla, who rose to prominence with her EP, Anyways, Life's Great..., which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Along with GloRilla and The Kid Laroi, fellow rapper and close associate of GloRilla, Gloss Up, will also be joining the musician on his tour. Gloss Up recently released her album Different Shades of Gloss, about which she spoke in an interview with OkayPlayer in January 2023, sharing:

"I feel like I’m doing everything that I’m supposed to be doing to be where I’m supposed to be I want to perform on big stages. I want to be a better artist all over. I want to even try different genres, different vibes, and do different things.”

The star-studded line-up for the tour will also see Rylo Rodriguez perform, whose debut studio album, G.I.H.F., peaked at number 37 on the Billboard 200 album chart after its release in 2020, alongside hip hop artist Hunxho.

More about Lil Baby and his music career

Dominique Armani Jones, better known by his stage name Lil Baby, was born on December 3, 1994, and began his career in 2017, with the mixtape Perfect Timing, which failed to make an impact on the charts.

The following year, Lil Baby released his debut album, Harder Than Ever, on May 18, 2018. The album was a commercial hit, peaking at number three on the Billboard 200.

Lil Baby received critical acclaim with his second studio album, My Turn, which was a chart topper upon its release on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album's single, The Bigger Picture, received two nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

