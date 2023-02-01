The Kid Laroi announced the details for his official trek across the United States as part of his college tour, titled Bleed For You, which is slated to run from March 22 to May 3.

The pop singer announced the tour via a post on his official Instagram, where he shared his excitement about the same:

"We leveled up this time and I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on. I love you family. LET’S DO IT AGAIN!"

The tour will include singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker, and tickets for the same will be available from February 3, 2023. Ticket prices are anticipated to go as high as $154.

Presales, including the VIP presale as well as the Official Platinum presale, are currently available on the tour's official website, Bleed4You.com, as well as Ticketmaster.com, and the presale code is LOVEAGAIN. General tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, as well as from the link on the artist's Instagram page.

The Kid Laroi Tour 2023: Dates and venues

The announcement of the new tour comes shortly after the pop singer's sold-out End of the World Tour last year. It is also preceded by the release of a new single, Love Again, and its music video just four days prior to the announcement.

The full list of tour dates and venues is given below:

March 22, Syracuse,New York at Oncenter War Memorial

March 24, Kingston, Rhode Island at Ryan Center*

March 25, Bangor, Maine at Cross Insurance Arena*

March 27, State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center

March 28, Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

March 29, Ypsilanti, Michigan at EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center

March 31, Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena*

April 1, Charlottesville, Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena

April 2, Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena

April 4, Tallahassee, Florida at Donald L Tucker Civic Center

April 5, Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena

April 7, Madison, Wisconsin at Alliant Energy Center

April 8, Coralville, Iowa at Xtream Arena

April 15, Indio, California, at Coachella*

April 22, Indio, California at Coachella*

April 26, Boise, Idaho at Extra Mile Arena

April 28, Loveland, Colarado at Budweiser Events Center

April 30, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

May 2, Springfield, Missiouri at Great Southern Bank Arena

May 3, Champaign, Ilinois at State Farm Center

*Not an Outback Presents show

More about artist The Kid Laroi

The Kid Laroi was born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard to music producer father Nick Howard and talent manager mother Sloane Howard on August 17, 2003, in Waterloo, New South Wales, Australia.

Howard traces his ancestry to the Kamiloroi Aboriginals in New South Wales through his maternal great-great grandfather, who was part of the Stolen Generation. His performance name, The Kid Laroi, is derived from the name of the tribe.

The Kid Laroi started his career recording music on his mother's phone and uploading it to Soundcloud. His first breakthrough came when he met his present-day collaborator and producer, Khaled Rohaim, at a studio in Sydney.

In 2018, the pop singer released his first EP, 14 with a Dream, in collaboration with rappers Manu Crooks and B Wise, as well as hip-pop artist Miracle. He then went on to be mentored by the late rapper Juice Wrld during the latter's tour.

In the years 2020 and 2021, the pop singer released a mixtape trilogy, F*ck Love, featuring collaborations with artists such as Machinegun Kelly, Cashmere Cat, Taz Taylor, and more.

In 2021, the pop singer also collaborated with Justin Bieber on the single, Stay. The Kid Laroi announced his debut studio album, The First Time, in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes