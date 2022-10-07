BTS’ j-hope hangs out with Australian rapper The Kid LAROI at HYBE HQ sparking collab rumors

BTS’ j-hope was recently spotted hanging out with Australian rapper The Kid LAROI at HYBE’s headquarters and fans believe a collaboration might be on the cards.

Popular Australian rapper The Kid LAROI, who joined hands with Justin Beiber for the song STAY, is in Korea. One of the first things he did was visit HYBE, home to world-famous K-pop groups BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and SEVENTEEN.

He met BTS’ j-hope and the duo happily clicked pictures together. J-hope was seen wearing a mask and both the stars shared the pictures via their personal social media accounts.

BTS’ j-hope wrote, “Welcome Bruh” while sharing the pictures on Instagram. The Kid LAROI replied saying, “Thank you brother. It was a pleasure meeting and hanging with you.”

As soon as BTS’ j-hope shared these pictures, ARMYs began wondering if a collab was on the cards.

BTS’ j-hope attends The Kid LAROI’s Seoul concert; Check out fan reactions

The Kid LAROI’s popular track STAY with Justin Beiber was not only a massive success on the music charts but also inspired many song covers, including one by TOMORROW X TOGETHER. When The Kid LAROI visited HYBE headquarters, fans were excited for the star to meet the popular K-pop idols.

At the time of writing this article, BTS member j-hope was attending The Kid LAROI’s concert in Seoul. Several images from his time at the concert have now gone viral online.

ARMYs are hopeful that the two powerhouse rappers can collaborate on something interesting. As BTS member j-hope is currently on a collab spree, it would be a pleasant surprise.

In the photos shared online, BTS member j-hope and The Kid LAROI can be seen twinning in black.

BTS member j-hope even gifted the Australian rapper his latest solo album Jack in the Box, which he loved. K-pop fans are now hoping The Kid LAROI plans a grand collab or special performance with HYBE’s artists.

More about BTS’ j-hope

Born as Jung Ho-seok, BTS member j-hope is one of the most talented dancers and rappers in the industry. Born on 18th February 1994 in Gwangju, South Korea, he was always interested in dancing and was even part of the underground dance crew Neuron.

He later developed an interest in pursuing performing arts professionally and auditioned for BIG HIT MUSIC (then: BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT). BTS’ j-hope became the third member to join the group after RM and SUGA.

He has released two solo albums, his debut mixtape HOPE WORLD, which was released in 2018, and a solo album Jack in the Box in 2022.

The Arson singer also became the first Korean artist to headline Chicago’s famous Lollapalooza music festival.

