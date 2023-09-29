Who was arrested for Lil Baby Memphis concert shooting? Police deem it premeditated as suspect releases video.

On September 27, according to authorities, the man accused of open firing at a Lil Baby concert at FedExForum earlier in the month was taken into custody. At a show in Memphis, he shot one person. The Rich and Ruthless Gang member Kevin Young, 22, who was also known as Kato2tymes, was identified as the shooting suspect over the course of the investigation, according to the Memphis police.

The Memphis Police Department, according to outlets like FOX13, claimed that the shooting was deliberate and that the victim was the actual target. Rapper CEO Jizzle was the victim, and he was struck in the abdomen. Around 10:30 p.m., as Lil Baby was performing, a gunshot was fired, resulting in the man being shot.

The show was quickly called off due to the gunfire as audience members ran away and took refuge. Kevin, on the other hand, was taken into custody at a Memphis residence on suspicion of reckless endangerment and other charges, according to a statement made by the police on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Furthermore, fans informed FOX13 that as the situation deteriorated, security stormed the stage and removed the musicians. Following the performance, a female fan said that,

"Out of nowhere, we just heard a big gunshot. Then everybody started to run."

Lil Baby Memphis concert was canceled following the shooting

A man was shot by the Lil Baby concert shooter (Image via Memphis Police Department)

When bullets were fired, Lil Baby was hurried from the stage. The shooting victim, Rapper CEO Jizzle, was taken to a nearby hospital. He was wheeled out from the concert, as seen in a video that different news outlets, like ABC24, were able to obtain. The Memphis Police Department said that Jizzle was in a non-critical condition around twelve hours after being taken to the hospital.

Officers claim that Young was discovered on Wednesday in Cordova's 2000 Block of Duncanshire Road, where they also discovered eight firearms, two firearm magazines, ammo, and marijuana. He was then arrested for illegally possessing weapons and drugs.

Following the incident, addressing his fans, Lil Baby wrote on his official X account:

“Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis , Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho.”

The sad incident forced the cancellation of the concert and also forced the people to evacuate. Police have not yet revealed how the suspect got a firearm into the area, even though the authorities of the place tied up with a private security firm to check the visitors for weapons.

FOX13 reports that the Memphis Police Department stated in a statement:

"The FedExForum contracts with a private security company that screens patrons for weapons. It is unknown, at this time, how the suspect was able to circumvent the security screening process."

Young was not the only one who was arrested

Young, the rapper's concert shooter, is accused of reckless endangerment with a lethal weapon, illegal weapon possession, illegal marijuana possession, and possession of other drug paraphernalia.

Furthermore, according to FOX13, Young has a lengthy criminal history, which includes arrests for first-degree murder in 2017 and aggravated assault in 2019.

In addition, as per the aforementioned source, two other men, Kylon Cowan, who is 23 years old, and Truquez Boyd, who is 25 years old, were arrested from the same residence as Young, related to the FedExForum concert shooting. However, they were not charged with a felony connected to the shooting, according to the police report.

Nevertheless, according to the authorities, Boyd and Cowan were both charged with the same issues as of Young- illegal weapon possession, criminal marijuana possession, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.