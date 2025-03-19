"Leave my child out of this"— Iggy Azalea responds back at Kanye West for bringing up her son amid Playboi Carti drama

Kanye West's latest social media rant has sparked controversy after he brought up Iggy Azalea's son, Onyx, in his ongoing feud with Playboi Carti. The dispute began on March 18, 2025, when West took to X to criticize Carti for allegedly leaving him off his album while attempting to involve West's daughter, North, in a song. He tweeted:

"I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT MOT BEING ON CARTI ALBUM HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME."

The Chicago rapper then referenced Azalea and her son, prompting her to respond and demand that her child not be dragged into the conflict.

The dispute escalated when West brought Iggy Azalea into the conversation, making a comment about her son with Playboi Carti. In a post on X, he wrote:

"HEY IGGG AZALEA I NEED TO GET ONYX VOCALS ON MY SONG THATS MY NEPHEW OH AND IMA RAP ABOUT ONE OF YOUR BUSINESSES THE F–k."

Azalea responded, making it clear that she wanted her child to be left out of the feud. She posted:

"Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this. At the end of the day, Jordan has other children (less famous… Does it matter?) but it seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with."

The Australian rapper further expressed concerns about the long-term impact of such public mentions on her son, stating that while Onyx does not read the posts now, they create a "digital legacy" he may one day have to deal with. She ended her post with a plea for peace.

Kanye West criticizes Playboi Carti over album snub and involvement of his daughter

Iggy Azalea fires back at Kanye West for bringing up her son amid Playboi Carti drama( image via @IGGYAZALEA_X)

Kanye West expressed his dissatisfaction toward Playboi Carti on X due to Carti not including him in his new album Music. This behavior upset him the most because Carti contacted Kim Kardashian his former wife to have North record vocals for a song. Expressing his disapproval, West posted,

"I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER."

He further emphasized his authority over his children's involvement in the industry, stating, "THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS."

Azalea and Playboi Carti welcomed their son, Onyx, in April 2020. However, their relationship has been strained, with Azalea previously stating that she raises Onyx as a single mother.

In an interview on July 26, 2024, on the Dinner's On Me podcast, Iggy Azalea revealed that she is "very much the only parent" and that Carti is not actively involved in their child's upbringing. Her response to West's remarks aligns with her previous statements about protecting her son's privacy.

After commenting on Carti and Azalea, Kanye West called out Pusha T, Tyler, the Creator, Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott. He accused them of abandoning him after his past controversies and criticized their recent work.

Kanye West's posts included claims that the music industry is controlled by external forces, and he lashed out at Pusha T for distancing himself over "political opinions." Additionally, he targeted Kendrick Lamar, stating that he "HAAAAAATED" the rapper's recent diss track against Drake, Not Like Us.

Azalea has been focused on her beauty brand and other business ventures, while Playboi Carti is reportedly working on new music, though he has yet to address Kanye West or Azalea's remarks publicly.

