"Don't f**k with me, boy" — Kanye West accuses Playboi Carti of turning him and his daughter North against each other 

Shortly after Playboi Carti's comment calling Kanye West's daughter North his niece, Ye went on a rant addressing the former's comment. In a video of the same posted by X page @Kurrco on March 20, 2025, Kanye appears to be angry:

"This ain't your niece, ni**a, This is my daughter ni**a. Don't f*ck with me boy. Don't fucking play with me ni**a. You letting these white people use us against each other. I put you on ni**a," Ye said.

The current feud between the two rappers stems from Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story, where she posted lyrics from Playboi Carti's latest album MUSIC's track FINE SH*T, which mentions her brand Skims in a verse stating:

"I bought that h* a lot of clothes, but she love her Skims."

Playboi Carti was quick to repost Kim Kardashian's story with the caption, "TELL MY NIECE NORTH SEND ME A SONG." While Carti did not mention why he referred to Kim and Kanye's daughter, North West, in his IG Story, it is speculated that he took a dig at the ex-couple's recent public spat involving their daughter.

Ye recently dropped Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine on March 15, 2025, featuring North West and currently imprisoned rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. Following the track's release, Kanye shared alleged screenshots of his private conversation with Kim Kardashian regarding the rights to North West's trademark, which allegedly resides with Kim. In the screenshot, Kanye's ex-wife reportedly says:

"I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she's 18, it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!"

"I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI": Kanye West mentions in a post on X targeting Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti's "niece North" comment sparked a series of responses from Kanye West, who took to X to claim that he was a part of the former's MUSIC album but was taken off it. Targetting Carti in a now-deleted post on X, Ye wrote:

“I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER,”

In another deleted post, the Praise God rapper mentioned that he didn't care about anyone in the industry or how Carti's lyrics are associated with Kim Kardashian's brand. He affirmed that the man has the "first and final say" over his children.

Addressing Carti in another post, Ye wrote:

"HEY NORTH YOUR DAD GAVE ME MY BIGGEST SONG AND CO SIGN AND I LEFT HIM OFF OF MY ALBUM BECAUSE OF HIS TWEETS. OH BUT NORTH YOU MY NIECE I GOTTA USE YOUR VOCALS."

Additionally, Kanye West targeted Playboi Carti's ex-partner, Iggy Azalea, and their son, Onyx, in his post, which mocked Carti's Instagram story and addressed Kim and North. In his post, Ye asked Iggy Azalea to borrow his "nephew" Onyx's vocals for a song and rap about one of her businesses.

Iggy Azalea expressed her discontent with Kanye West's statement and his involvement in dragging her child into his feud with Carti. Responding to Kanye, Iggy Azalea shared on X:

"Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this."

In addition to voicing his disapproval of Playboi Carti for mentioning his daughter, North West, Kanye West also dubbed the rapper a dumber version of the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, adding that Carti had progressed using his and Drake's co-signs.

