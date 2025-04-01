Kanye West's interview with DJ Akademiks fetched 800K concurrent live viewers on X and Rumble, peaking at 1M

On Sunday, March 30, DJ Akademiks streamed his interview with Kanye West on X and Rumble, which drew over 800K concurrent live viewers. The live streamer revealed the statistics behind the interview on Akademiks TV's X handle, writing:

"Akademiks and Ye concurrently had 800k live viewers watching simultaneously on X and rumble as the interview is banned on every other platform. The stream peaked at 1million+ live viewers during the debut the biggest hiphop interview of 2025."

Akademiks also teased that a second part of the Kanye West interview was on the way, adding that it will be filmed in Japan. The 99 Problems rapper interacted with the DJ in an all-black outfit resembling that of the white supremacist hate group, Ku Klux Klan.

Kanye West claimed he didn't want to have children with Kim Kardashian in the Akademiks interview

In the interview, Ye also addressed his past relationship with Kim Kardashian, saying he never wanted to have children with the reality TV star in the first place.

The Gold Digger rapper said:

"That was my fault... I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan."

In contrast to West's recent statement, the rapper continued to date Kardashian long after the initial months of their relationship. The two were longtime friends and started dating in 2012, while Kim was still married to Kris Humphries.

In October 2013, months after her divorce was finalized, Kim and Kanye got engaged on the TV star's 33rd birthday. They tied the knot in Florence the following year (on May 24, 2014). Seven years later, in February 2021, Kardashian officially filed for a divorce from the Donda rapper.

The couple shares four children - North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. They were recently in a legal conflict as Ye wanted to feature their daughter, North, in a song with Diddy, which Kardashian objected to.

According to a Page Six source, the SKIMS founder doesn't want her daughter to be involved with Combs, who currently awaits trial on s*x trafficking charges.

The source told the media outlet:

"Kim’s priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye’s controversial behavior."

Despite Kim's objections, Kanye West still dropped the track, titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, on his X handle a couple of weeks ago (on March 15), crediting Puff Daddy in it. The song also features Combs' son, King Combs.

Before releasing the track, West also posted screenshots of his conversation with Kim Kardashian, which have since been deleted. Per TMZ, Kardashian wrote to the rapper:

"I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were both i would get all of our kids names and trademarks So no one else would take them."

The All Falls Down rapper responded to her messages by writing:

"Amend it or I’m going to war And neither of us will recover from the public fallout You’re going to have to kill me."

Kanye West hasn't taken any legal action against Kardashian over the trademark as of now. Whether or not one is coming in the near future remains to be seen.

