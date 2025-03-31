Kanye West calls himself the "closest thing to God on earth" as he admits being jealous of Kendrick Lamar

On March 31, 2025, X page @ArtOfDialogue_ shared a video of DJ Akademiks' interview with Kanye West wherein he commented on God as well as his admission to being jealous of Kendrick Lamar. In the video, Ye is seen wearing an all-black outfit with a black hat-like structure on his face making just the portion of his eyes visible.

At one point in the interview, Ye mentioned that he doesn't have an issue with Kendrick Lamar and that he'd never call his fellow rapper a f*ggot. Ye said that he didn't like how Kendrick was used and that he didn't like it when Kendrick claimed to be number 1 because Kanye believed he was number 1.

DJ Akademiks mentioned that Kanye's criticism of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance and collaboration on Playboi Carti's latest album MUSIC came across as jealousy. Responding to the statement, Ye said:

"Ya'll don't go to church? God is a angry God, God is a jealous God. What are you talking about? I'm the closest thing to God on earth. And I act just like how God acts."

Kanye claimed that he had blessed artists like John Legend, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, and Amber Rose. The rapper said that jealousy runs through him the same way that blessings do adding:

"I was jealous when Kendrick is on Carti album and I feel like that's two different genres. It seemed like J.Cole an Kendrick would be more...you know I like mixing genres but yeah I'm jealous"

Why is Kanye West upset with Playboi Carti? Details explored amid rapper's confession to being jealous of Kendrick Lamar's feature on Carti's album

On March 14, 2025, Kanye West took to X to comment on Kendrick Lamar's feature on Playboi Carti's MUSIC album stating:

“I DON’T LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM.”

Shortly after expressing discontent with Lamar's collab with Playboi Carti, Ye took to X to rant about Carti given the latter mentioned Kanye's daughter North West in an IG story asking her to send him a song. Taking a dig at Carti, Ye tweeted:

“I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER,”

Additionally, during his recent interview with DJ Akademiks, Kanye dubbed Playboi Carti an "agent" in reference to the 1999 film The Matrix. In the movie, agents were guardians of a computer-generated world who protected it from any entity that could reveal it as a false reality.

Kanye West told Akademiks:

"Carti took the blue pill. But he made his name off of the red pill. The Matrix. The red pill is the n***as like Neo, the blue pill are the agents. So now Carti is an agent. And you seen the joint where somebody touches them and then they become the agent? That's what happens."

Kanye West alleged that the "Jewish people" and "record people" told Ty Dolla $ign to denounce him publicly or they would drop his artist Leon and cancel all of Ty's tours.

In addition to giving his controversial take on Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, and Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West also commented on his relationship with Kim Kardashian in his interview with DJ Akademiks. The rapper said that he didn't want to have children with Kim, however, that wasn't God's plan.

