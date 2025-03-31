"Sh*t just comes out"- Kanye West claims Travis Scott replaced him from his album Utopia with "no explanation"

During a March 30, 2025, interview with DJ Akademiks (AK), Kanye West alleged that Travis Scott removed his contributions from Scott’s 2023 album, Utopia, without prior notice. On March 31, an X user, Kurrco, shared a clip from the interview where West detailed his frustration over the situation.

"He took four of my songs from the ranch in Wyoming… Replaced me, took me off, I felt, with no explanation, sh*t just comes out", West stated.

Utopia was a significant release for Travis Scott, blending psychedelic trap, atmospheric production, and high-profile collaborations with artists like Beyoncé, Drake, and The Weeknd. During his conversation with AK, West revealed that he had also contributed to the project but was ultimately removed.

West explained that four of his recorded songs were made at his studio in Wyoming, yet they did not make it to the final album. He described feeling blindsided by the decision, emphasizing his disappointment over being excluded despite his involvement.

"It was the perfect combination of me not having a name in this and me finding out about that sh*t, to me being left out of the album", West expressed.

West further claimed that his original choruses and vocal lines were replaced, with other artists taking his place.

"My choruses, my exact singing lines—replace me with him or with other people", the rapper added.

When AK pressed Kanye West on whether Scott had apologized or even discussed the removal, West suggested there had been no conversation and implied the involvement of deeper industry politics at play:

“They’re not telling. But we know why they doing it. We know why… I know why,” West remarked.

Travis Scott announces that there is "no Utopia without Kanye West" during the 2023 Utopia Rome Concert

"The Idol" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival - Source: Getty

Travis Scott and Kanye West have a long-standing professional and personal history. Besides being connected through the Kardashian family, West signed Scott to his label, G.O.O.D. Music, in 2013, where he was brought in as a producer.

Over the years, they have collaborated on multiple projects, like Cruel Summer and Yeezus.

Despite the alleged claims from West, Scott has always acknowledged West’s influence on his music. In an August 8, 2023, GQ article following the release of Utopia, Scott credited West for his contributions.

During his Utopia tour stop at Rome’s historic Circus Maximus, Scott took a moment to honor his mentor and surprise the crowd by bringing Kanye West onstage.

"There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye", Travis Scott declared as West joined him on stage.

During the performance, the two artists delivered their Donda album collaboration, Praise God well as West’s 2007 hit Can’t Tell Me Nothing.

West’s creative fingerprints are evident throughout Utopia, where he was credited as a co-writer and producer on tracks like Thank God, Telekinesis, and God’s Country. Additionally, Travis Scott's Modern Jam featured a beat originally crafted for West's Yeezus.

Currently, Scott is getting ready for his India debut with his Circus Maximus World Tour at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in October. Meanwhile, West remains deeply involved in music and fashion, working on new projects and expanding his Yeezy brand.

