 ⁠“I hope Ye is on it” - Fans react to Travis Scott hinting at an official follow up album to 2023’s ‘Utopia’

Travis Scott is seemingly gearing up for a new album which will officially follow up on his fourth studio album Utopia, released in 2023, and his Days Before Rodeo mixtape, re-released on its 10th anniversary on August 18, 2024.

Recently, Travis sat down for an exclusive interview with Numéro Magazine, during which he revealed he was working on a new album but refused to confirm the project's title, singles, or any of the potential features.

"My new project is as crazy as it gets, but for the moment, I still have to keep it a secret," Travis Scott stated.

Travis first hinted at his fifth studio album last year, posting several social media teasers to hype up his fanbase for his next album.

While fans are yet to hear a new project from the Texas-based rapper, following his DBR album, he has appeared as a feature on several artist's projects and singles, most recently featuring on Playboi Carti's third studio album MUSIC.

Over the past week, social media platforms like NFR Podcast have been reposting news of Travis' upcoming album, with fans sharing their excitement over the hinted LP. One individual was seen wishfully hoping for a featured appearance from Scott's frequent collaborator Kanye West.

More reactions followed from individuals hoping to see exciting features on Travis Scott's new album.

"As long as Drake on the album again we eating good," a fan stated.

"Bro got that legendary John Cena feature on it," a fan hoped.

"The homie Kendrick is really on an all time run rn!," a user hinted.

Several users were seen criticizing the rapper and his recent album announcement, with a few asking him to "switch it up".

"I feel like Travis is getting a little boring now. He needs to try and switch up the sound completely and try something new," a user stated.

"Since Astroworld nothing has been close to “as crazy as it gets” you could even argue Astroworld wasn’t either," adds another.

"Travis Scott hasn’t been the same since that Days Before Utopia EP in 2021," a fan claimed.

A few fans were found discussing the criticism Travis has been receiving from his fanbase.

"Let me guess people are gonna complain now saying we’re being force-fed too much Travis. He’ll then drop the album and everyone will claim it’s his best, then a year later they'll act like they never said that and say Rodeo or Astroworld are peak," a user cites.

Travis Scott officially announces 'JACKBOYS 2' with teaser trailer

Travis Scott is reportedly gearing up for the release of a sequel to his collective Cactus Jack's 2019 LP JACKBOYS.

Travis' JACKBOYS, featuring Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and SoFaygo, dominated Billboard's Hot 100 and 200 album chart. The project was released on December 27, 2019, becoming the first No.1 LP for the 2020s, hosting popular records like HIGHEST IN THE ROOM - Remix and OUT WEST.

On March 20, a teaser trailer was uploaded to social media, which confirmed "JACKBOYS 2" was being prepped for release. With an accompanying audio teaser for a new record, the trailer features the following statement projected onto the side of a building:

"JACKBOYS 2 is on the way. What the fck is we doing?"

During Travis Scott's 2024 performance at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash festival, he shouted out his Cactus Jack collective while hinting at a follow-up to 2019's JACKBOYS, stating:

"I'm nothing without Sheck Wes, I'm nothing without Don Toliver, I'm nothing without SoFaygo… We’ve been thinking about doing a JACKBOYS 2."

Earlier this year, Don Toliver fueled fan speculation and hype around a JACKBOYS sequel when he reposted the original album's trailer on his Instagram account.

Travis Scott released his first solo single for the year, titled 4x4, on January 24, 2025, before featuring on The Weeknd's sixth and final studio album Hurry Up Tomorrow.

