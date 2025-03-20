What is Kanye West’s beef with Playboi Carti? Relationship explored as latter's "STFU" tweet goes viral

Playboi Carti and Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, have been beefing for the better part of a week now, following the latter's comments on the Atlanta rapper's recently released third studio album MUSIC.

West went on an extended X rant on Tuesday that found him targeting Carti and many of his hip-hop peers and collaborators. Ye's initial tweets seem to take issue with the 29-year-old rapper allegedly not including him on the MUSIC album because of his antisemitic comments.

The official cover art for Playboi Carti's third studio album 'MUSIC' (Image via Spotify)

Not long after Kanye's tweets on MUSIC would go viral, the Donda rapper would attempt to put Playboi Carti on blast for seemingly asking for a feature from his daughter North West.

Ye's frustration appeared to stem from an Instagram interaction between Carti and Kim Kardashian, who reposted lyrics from FINE SH*T on her IG Story on Monday (March 17), given that the Atlanta rapper shouts out her SKIMS brand on the lines:

"I bought that h- a lot of clothes, but she love her Skims/ The money gon’ talk"

Playboi Carti would show his appreciation for Kim's shoutout by reposting her story with a caption that cited his intention to work on music with North West, stating:

"@KimKardashian TELL MY NIECE NORTH SEND ME A SONG"

Based on what can be inferred from West's tweets, the rapper did not take kindly to Carti requesting a feature or looking to work on music with his daughter, tweeting:

"I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER"

Ye went on to write a tweet from Playboi Carti's perspective, taking shots at the rapper for not including him on MUSIC.

"HEY NORTH YOUR DAD GAVE ME MY BIGGEST SONG AND CO SIGN AND I LEFT HIM OFF OF MY ALBUM BECAUSE OF HIS TWEETS OH BUT NORTH YOU MY NIECE I GOTTA USE YOUR VOCALS,” Kanye West tweeted.

West followed up a few hours later saying he initially held his tongue on not being included or Carti's album but stated that the Atlanta rapper's interaction with Kim Kardashian, requesting for a feature from North West, was going "too far".

Iggy Azalea's tweet regarding Kanye West name-dropping Onyx on X (Image via X/@IGGYAZALEA)

Ye also name-dropped Iggy Azalea in a tweet that aimed to sarcastically mock and target her baby daddy, Playboi Carti, as West was seen requesting a feature from their son Onyx.

"HEY IGGG AZALEA I NEED TO GET ONYX VOCALS ON MY SONG THATS MY NEPHEW OH AND IMA RAP ABOUT ONE OF YOUR BUSINESSES THE F**K?" Ye tweeted.

Iggy also responded to Kanye's tweet on X seemingly understanding the point he was trying to make but requested the rapper to leave Onyx out of this situation, writing in part:

"Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this"

Playboi Carti would eventually respond to Kanye West's X rants with a single tweet on March 19, 2025, simply stating "STFU".

The viral tweet, which garnered over 36 million impressions, resulted in a barrage of tweets from West, who called Playboi Carti a "dumber version of Virgil [Abloh]". In another response, Ye also vowed to "legally burn" the Atlanta rapper in a "gas chamber," stating:

"CARTIS JUST A SWEET KID BUT HE CROSSED THE LINE AND NOW IM GONNA EVERYTHING I CAN TO LEGALLY BURN THIS N***A IN A GAS CHAMBER I AM THE TOP OF ALL THESE N****S AND YOU NEVER CROSS THE DON I AM THE WORST ENEMY TO HAVE."

Ye's final and most recent response to his ongoing feud with Playboi Carti was posted to X today (March 20).

In his tweet, he alludes to the MUSIC rapper's alleged betrayal as the "final heartbreak" he can deal with before taking shots at the entire industry and peers like Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z, and more.

"CARTI YOU A CHILD YOU FAKE DARK. I BEEN IN THIS SH*T 30 YEARS AND I SEEN AND KNOW WHAT IT REALLY IS. I AM THE DON I AM THE LEADER. THIS CARTI SH*T IS THE FINAL HEARTBREAK I CAN DEAL WITH. CARTI IF NORTH WAS YOUR NIECE YOU WOULDNT LET HER GET TRAFFICKED," Ye tweeted.

Revisiting Kanye West and Playboi Carti's relationship

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Playboi Carti first started working together in 2020, with their official collaboration appearing on the latter's sophomore studio album, Whole Lotta Red, on the track titled Go2DaMoon.

The official cover art for Playboi Carti's 2020 sophomore studio album 'Whole Lotta Red' (Image via Spotify)

With Kanye executive producing Whole Lotta Red, the two rapper's seemingly developed a healthy relationship, with Carti later receiving three spots on Yeezy's chart-topping 10th studio album Donda.

Playboi Carti is listed as a feature on the records titled Junya, Junya Pt.2, and Off The Grid (feat. Fivio Foreign). He would also receive a feature on Ye's 2022 Donda 2 LP, on the track titled Mr. Miyagi, even appearing as a guest performer during the "Donda 2 listening party" hosted in February 2022.

On December 14, 2023, Carti would release another collaboration with Ye, titled 2024, with Ye executive producing the single alongside producers Ojivolta, and Earl on the Beat.

With Playboi Carti experimenting with a new deeper voice, building hype around his then yet-to-be-released third studio album, previously titled I AM MUSIC, rumors would surface that he was going to appear as a feature on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's first full-length collaborative album.

The official cover art for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's first collaborative studio album 'Vultures 1' (Image via Spotify)

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign officially dropped the first of their "Vultures series," titled Vultures 1, on February 10, 2024, hosting features from North West, Freddie Gibbs, Travis Scott, Nipsey Hussle, and more.

Amongst their expansive features list, Playboi Carti bagged two spots on the records titled FUK SUMN (feat. Travis Scott) and CARNIVAL (feat. Rich The Kid), the latter of which became his highest charting single to date.

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, and Rich The Kid's CARNIVAL would dominate Billboard's Hot 100 charts, rising to the No.1 position in its fourth week on the music chart. The single has generated close to 800 million streams on Spotify since its release last year.

"It's Ye and Barti, tell me who fu*kin' with we? / I'm hot like Tha Carter, I'm feelin' that ho in my sleep / Dollar signs all in my dreams, I don't never see Z's, woah (Woah-woah) / The swag cover my body like it's a disease, woah (Woah-woah)," Playboi Carti raps on 'Carnival'.

With Playboi Carti making multiple appearances at Ye and Ty Dolla's Vultures listening events, the rapper seemed to have developed a strong collaborative relationship with West.

Carti would also snag a spot on ¥$'s second collaborative album Vultures 2, appearing on the record titled FIELD TRIP, alongside rappers Kodak Black and Don Toliver.

In November 2024, Carti posted a snippet to a song titled BACKD00R, which was included on his recently released third studio album MUSIC. The teaser, uploaded to Instagram, tagged Ye, who many claim was the lead producer on the track.

Following the release of Playboi Carti's MUSIC, fans were surprised to find him collaborating with Kendrick Lamar and Jhené Aiko on BACKD00R. Ye would later take to X (formerly Twitter) to state:

"[Kendrick Lamar] RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM"

With Playboi Carti's MUSIC expected to make a massive debut on Billboard 200 next week, with projections suggesting sales of over 300,000 album-equivalent units, the Atlanta rapper's third studio album will likely mark the largest debut of his career.

