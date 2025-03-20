"No Drake on the list lol"—Internet reacts as Kanye West names Jay-Z, the Kardashians, and more among those who allegedly betrayed him

Netizens have reacted to Kanye West sharing a long list of celebrities and organizations who have betrayed the rapper. On Thursday, March 20, the Donda hitmaker claimed on X that he was "in pain that no one person can fix." Thereafter, he listed the names of everyone who had allegedly betrayed him in the past.

Ad

Titled "The Betrayal," it contained names of people like John Legend, Playboi Carti, Big Sean, and the like. Here is the full list as disclosed by Kanye West.

"VIRGIL/ JOHN LEGEND/ KIM/ TRAV/ CARTI/ BIG SEAN/ JAY Z/ TY/ TYLER/ DURK/ COMMON/ CUDI/ PUSHA/ DON C/ AMBER/ THE KARDASHIANS/ ADIDAS/ DEMNA / BALENCIAGA/ MY OWN KIDS/ MY OWN FAMILY/ THE BLACK COMMUNITY/ AND OF COURSE THE JEWS"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The rapper ended the tweet by claiming that he "bled for everyone else" and was "in pain." Netizens have reacted to Kanye West's list and penned down their opinions in the comment section. Among them, user @carrington227 quipped about the absence of Drake from the list.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"No Drake on the list lol," claimed the user on X.

Thanks for not making Bianca into the list," commented another.

"A lot of the black community stuck with you and you turned around and sold Nazi shirts and posted KKK hoodies…. Can’t blame the community, when you pushed it away," wrote a user.

Ad

"When everyone you've ever worked with and has known the real you "betrays" you, maybe consider the possibility of it being your fault?" opined another.

Meanwhile, many netizens empathized with the Famous rapper. Among them, @ChadBitcoinFam wrote:

"I feel you more than you know Ye. In my most traumatizing event, everyone abandoned me. It took time for me to realize that this is how humans behave. The masses would rather you take it all on yourself then stick their neck out on your behalf."

Ad

"YOU NEED REAL FRIENDS NOW MORE THAN EVER. Stay strong. We're all praying for you," commented another.

"Bro just found out how life really is more money more problems. You have to accept that everyone is selfish in this world, genuine love rarely exists anymore. Everyone do things just to take their own benefits from it. Move on, but don't forget, it's time for you to be selfish like every person you named on here and just do things for your own good," advised a user on X.

Ad

More reactions read:

"I will pray for you Kanye. You were a big inspiration to me for a long time. I thank you for what you’ve done in life. God bless," a user commented.

"Yeah all these people turned their back to you and you never asked yourself am i the problem?" remarked a person.

Ad

"I’m not saying the people you mentioned are innocent, but at some point, you have to take responsibility and seek help instead of blaming others. I sympathize with your loss—losing your beloved mother in such a way must have deeply affected you, making it hard to heal. I understand. Seek God," inferred another user on X.

Ad

Kanye West calls Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children "retarded" in a tweet before deleting it

2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage - Source: Getty

On March 18, Kanye West took to X to criticize the twins of Jay-Z and Beyonce. On June 13, 2017, Beyonce gave birth to Sir and Rumi Carter at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in California. The Grammy-winning songstress posted the photo of her twins on Instagram, which became the second-most-liked post on the website at that time.

Ad

Alluding to Sir and Rumi Carter, Kanye West wrote:

"Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they're retarded."

The Famous rapper continued:

"No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having retarded children is a choice."

However, Kanye West quickly deleted the tweet and left another note on X explaining his actions. According to West, he took the post down because there was a possibility of his account getting suspended.

Ad

In the same tweet, the rapper explained deleting his previous tweet about designer Jerry Lorenzo. Lorenzo was a former Yeezy collaborator who joined Adidas after Kanye West's fallout with the latter. In a previous tweet, Ye had called Lorenzo "corny and disloyal" for doing the same. He concluded:

""I took it down like down syndrome get it am I right am I right??? F**k the world real talk f**k eeeevveerreee body."

Ad

Read More: "He just went against me because I like Trump"—Kanye West opens up about strained relationship with John Legend in latest video on X

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback