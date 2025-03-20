"He just went against me because I like Trump"—Kanye West opens up about strained relationship with John Legend in latest video on X

Kanye West (Ye) addressed his alleged fallout with John Legend in a rant on X on March 20. He shared a list of people and entities he claims betrayed him, including Playboi Carti, Big Sean, Jay-Z, Lil Durk, the Kardashian family, Adidas, and John Legend.

Ad

West substantiated it with a video of him explaining how the celebrity culture is allegedly built on betrayal. He spoke candidly about his strained relationship with John Legend, claiming that the All of Me hitmaker distanced himself after West started supporting Donald Trump.

"I have never realized the amount of times that I've been crossed. Take John Legend for instance, like, I definitely changed his life, you know, brought him up all that. And, you know, he just went against me because I like Trump," West stated.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"It was nothing against him. He became a very vocal person against me. Like, I can't be his friend anymore."

Kanye West also claimed that he was instrumental in getting him on the map, but the latter didn't appreciate it. In the rant that lasted for almost three minutes, West also spoke about Playboi Carti, his children, and the Kardashians. Finally, West claimed that "familiar faces" tried to take him to the hospital "a couple of hours ago" against his will.

Ad

"It became too much for us to sustain our friendship"— When John Legend spoke about his relationship with Kanye West

Estelle's "American Boy" Video Shoot - (Image via Getty)

In an August 2022 episode of The Axe Files podcast, John Legend spoke candidly about his strained relationship with Kanye West. The Grammy-winning hitmaker explained that they "aren't friends as much as [they] used to be."

Ad

"I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship," Legend said.

The All of Me singer continued:

"He was upset that I didn't support his run for presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons. And we really haven't been close since then."

Ad

However, Legend was appreciative of Kanye West's contribution to his stardom, claiming that it "happened for him" a year before it happened for John Legend. The singer explained that his role was that of an apprentice who was observing everything that was to come to him a year later.

"And it helped me, I think, mentally prepare for it and know how to move in that world before I was the focus of attention," he concluded.

Ad

John Legend was the first artist signed to Kanye West's label, GOOD Music. His 2004 debut album, Get Lifted, reached the Billboard 200 top ten and earned a double platinum certification from the RIAA.

John Legend even performed at Kanye West's wedding to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback