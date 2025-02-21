"The gun that jammed ’cause it seemed God had other plans"—J. Cole references Donald Trump's assassination attempt in new song

J. Cole has seemingly alluded to Donald Trump's assassination attempt in his latest single, cLOUDS. Released on February 21, 2025, via his blog, The Algorithm, the track is produced by DZL and Omen.

cLOUDS is J. Cole's first release in 2025 and was shared through his blog along with a message:

“Just wanted to share. made this a few days ago, then i added a second verse and was like ‘man I got a blog now, I can put whatever I want up there.’ I didn’t have a title 20 minutes ago when I decided to really put this up. But now I got one…”

In the track, the Dreamville hitmaker refers to the attempt on President Donald Trump's life before the 2024 Presidential Elections, which wounded the 78-year-old.

“I’m that bass in your trunk, the bullet that missed Trump / The gun that jammed ’cause it seemed God had other plans,” he raps.

On July 13, 2024, the then-presidential candidate Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt while speaking at an open-air campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was hit by a gunshot in his upper right year and was escorted at once from the spot.

As per reports, the accused was a 20-year-old called Thomas Matthew Crooks. He fired eight rounds using an AR-15-style rifle from the roof of a nearby building. Other shots ended up killing one audience member and critically injuring another.

Within ten seconds of the shooting, Crooks was gunned down by the Counter Sniper Team of the United States Secret Service.

Additionally, J Cole's new release also talks about the world's billionaires and alludes to the advent of artificial intelligence across all sectors of the modern world.

"Served on a plate with sirloin steak to billionaires who don’t care the world’s gon’ break / Long as they make money off it, pain brings profit," Cole raps about the ultra-rich.

At the end of the final verse, the 40-year-old rapper touches on the detrimental effect of artificial intelligence in creative arts.

“Don’t buy, subscribe so you can just stream your content / Like rent, you won’t own a thing / Before long, all the songs the whole world sings’ll be generated by latest of AI regimes / As all of our favorite artists erased by it scream / From the wayside, ‘Aye, whatever happened to human beings?'” he raps.

Listen to the song below:

Donald Trump recently referred to himself as "the King" amid congestion policy pricing change

Republican Nominee Donald Trump Campaigns For President Across Pennsylvania - Source: Getty

Eminent lawmakers across the United States reacted to Donald Trump seemingly likening himself to royalty while announcing the blockage of New York's congestion pricing plan on February 19, 2025.

Taking to his social media site called Truth Social on Wednesday, the 78-year-old wrote:

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

Eminent lawmakers and political bodies across the United States were divided in their opinion about the abovementioned post by the President. The White House reposted Donald Trump's post on X along with an AI-generated image of the President wearing a golden crown and featuring as the cover image of TIME Magazine.

On the contrary, New York Governor Kathy Hochul alluded to Trump's post in a speech at the Grand Central Terminal. As per The Guardian, she condemned it, saying:

“President Donald Trump tweeted, ‘Long live the king.’ I’m here to say New York hasn’t labored under a king in over 250 years. And we sure as hell are not going to start now. In case you don’t know New Yorkers, we’re going to fight. We do not back down, not now, not ever.”

Additionally, lawmakers JB Pritzker, Don Beyer, and Justin Brannan criticized Trump's latest congestion pricing model. On the contrary, personalities like Sean Duffy, Janno Lieber, and others supported the order by the newly formed government.

