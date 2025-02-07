"Since you don't want to release music anymore" - Fans react as Rihanna questions Instagram post using AI-generated audio of her voice

On February 7, Rihanna questioned an Instagram post where an AI-generated audio of her voice had been used. The voice went on to say:

“$50,000 per week located in the upscale state of John's wood neighborhood and when I need to fly my Gulfstream G550 private jet…”

On the same day, she commented on the video from her official Instagram handle, writing:

“Who tf is this talking?”

After the post was uploaded on X by Pop Base on February 7, it garnered netizens’ reactions. Some mildly condemned her, with one stating that it was an AI-generated voice since she did not release music anymore.

“An AI girl since you don't want to release music anymore…,” wrote one user.

Others also expressed similar views. One user said that someone needed to do the same to her new album, while another one asked if she was relevant anymore.

“Now somebody do it with her entire new album,” wrote another X user.

“Haha, her AI agent about to release her own songs too,” joked another user.

“Is Rhianna even relevant anymore?” questioned one netizen.

On the other hand, many came to her support and criticized the use artificial intelligence. One said that they should be worrying about it while another one said that she should sue whoever made this.

“We have to be worrying about that,” said one concerned netizen.

“It’s time these artists start suing. It’s out of hand,” another one advised.

“Have they made laws against this yet? How do people not get scammed all the time?” asked another netizen.

Rihanna is back to the music industry after almost two years

The singer's new project is coming up (Image via Getty Images)

After almost two years of her last public performance, Rihanna is back again with another track, which is for the upcoming Smurfs movie. In the opening scene of the teaser, Rihanna is seen introducing herself to the camera and expressing her excitement for the July 18 premiere of the movie.

Heaven Is A Place On Earth, which was featured in the Smurfs trailer, is the sole confirmed single of the singer to date. American singer Belinda Carlisle was the first to perform the new song. Rihanna then sang the cover of the same song for the movie.

She further unveiled the trailer and hinted at the release in the sneak peek:

“I’m Rihanna, and I play Smurfette in the new movie… The coolest Smurf in the entire village.”

Variety reported in their February 6 report that Rihanna created brand-new music especially for the soundtrack of the movie, which is unveiled at the end of the clip. Additionally, she is not just the voice artist but also the producer of the Paramount Animation film. She wrote unique music for the movie as well.

The Umbrella singer’s last album Anti was released almost a decade ago, in 2016. After that, she released music for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, titled Born Again and Lift Me Up. She also launched her beauty brand Fenty Beauty in 2017, within one year of her last album. Additionally, she was involved in its brand promotion as well.

In addition to her Fenty Beauty empire, the star launched her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, in 2018, and the newer Fenty Skin, a skincare brand, in 2020. Moreover, in February 2023, she performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, announcing at the same time that she was expecting her second child.

No information on the creator of the AI-voice of Rihanna is available as of yet.

