Fortnite collaboration with Travis Scott, Rihanna, and other artists could be coming soon

According to a recent Fortnite survey, Epic Games is seemingly working on collaborations with Travis Scott, Rihanna, and numerous other artists. Considering how Festival has been a successful endeavor (running now for its seventh season), one can see how music and artists are being actively promoted by Epic Games.

The information regarding the possible collaborations was shared on social media platform X by veteran leaker/data-miner @ShiinaBR. This is based on a survey that was shared with him by another leaker/data-miner @itsmeleaky. The survey in question contains a list of potential artists that could be featured in-game soon. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: Since the information is based on a survey, it's best to take things with a pinch of salt, as they are subject to change.

Fortnite survey hints at up to 19 new Jam Tracks coming for Festival

As per the list of artists shared, 19 potential collaborations are waiting to happen in Fortnite. These include artists like Eminem, who is already part of Festival. Eminem's RG Minigun allowed players to turn into a "Rap God" back in the day. He was also featured in-game as an NPC and was part of Chapter 2 Remix.

The list includes names of other major artists such as Travis Scott, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen, and others. Here is the complete list of all artists, and the songs we can expect to see added in-game soon:

Goosebumps (Travis Scott)

Sailor Song (Gigi Perez)

Lose Control (Teddy Swims)

Rap God (Eminem)

CRAZY (LE SSERAFIM)

JT Coming (JT)

Umbrella (Rihanna)

Dancing in the Dark (Bruce Springsteen)

Self Esteem (The Offspring)

Hysteria (Muse)

Coffin (Lil Yachty)

Stupid in Love (MAX ft. Huh Yun-jin)

The Next Episode (Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg)

Superstition (Stevie Wonder)

Tokyo Calling (ATARAHSII GAKKO!)

See You Again (Tyler, the Creator)

Welcome Home (Coheed and Cambria)

Let's Go Back (Jungle)

Tell Ur Girlfriend (Lay Bankz)

That said, not all these Jam Tracks will be added to the game since most of the collaborations are based on popularity. It wouldn't make sense for Epic Games to add content that players wouldn't want to spend V-Bucks on. Nevertheless, given the scope of things, the developers will try their best to cater to everyone's music taste in some way or the other.

