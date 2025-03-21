Lil Durk reveals official cover art for new album ‘Deep Thoughts’

While Lil Durk continues to remain behind bars over his connection to the murder-for-hire shooting of Quando Rondo's cousin in 2022, the rapper is seemingly gearing up for the release of his long-awaited Deep Thoughts album.

On Wednesday (March 19), Durk revealed the official cover art for Deep Thoughts via his social media platforms, confirming the album is scheduled for distribution on March 28, 2025.

The album cover seems to include references to his current situation, with the rapper seated in what appears to be a prison cell wearing one-half of an orange jumpsuit worn by prisoners.

On the walls of his cell are several scribblings, one of which has the album's title written larger than others, alongside words like pain, family, and his nickname Smurk.

This past week, Lil Durk's team also shared the official trailer for his album which captures his production team working in a studio while the Chicago rapper can be heard speaking over a call. The caption for the post appears to build anticipation around this release as he claims "The Streets Still Need Me".

"I like the energy of what y'all been putting together, you know what I'm saying. Even the list of songs that y'all sent me is good, so I know y'all putting better changes on that sh*t. So I know its gonna be bigger and better you know what I'm saying," Lil Durk stated.

The trailer teases several records that are expected to be included in the official tracklist for his upcoming album, all of which have been listed below:

Connect The Dots (Intro)

Codeine Problems

Keep On Sippin

They Wanna Be You (feat. Future)

Notebook

Untouchable

Turn Up A Notch

Can't Hide It (feat. Jhené Aiko)

Monitoring Me

Shaking When I Pray

When is Lil Durk scheduled for trial? Upcoming criminal case details explored

Rapper Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, was arrested on October 24, 2024, while on his way to catch a flight to Italy near Miami International Airport in South Florida.

The Chicago native was booked on charges stemming from an alleged connection to a "murder-for-hire plot to kill Quando Rondo" in August 2022. Authorities claimed Durk placed a bounty on Quando following a 2020 shooting, where Lul Timm shot and killed King Von outside an Atlanta hookah lounge.

According to the case files, In August 2022, five men with connections to Lil Durk's record label, Only The Family, which had also signed King Von, had allegedly traveled to Los Angeles to track down and supposedly kill Quando Rondo.

Authorities claim the five individuals, Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston, who have since been arrested, carried out the 2022 shooting as per Durk's alleged orders.

While Quando Rondo survived the encounter, where the named individuals opened fire on his black Escalade near a Beverly Hills gas station, his cousin Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a Lul Pab was shot and killed.

Lil Durk has pleaded not guilty to all his charges. If convicted, the Chicago rapper and his codefendants will likely face a maximum sentence of life in prison. The complete list of charges brought against Durk Banks are listed below:

One count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death,

One count of conspiracy and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms

One count of possession of a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death

Lil Durk attends Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys at Brooklyn Museum on February 06, 2024, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Johnny Nunez)

While Durk's trial was initially scheduled to take place on January 7, 2025, the trial date has since been moved to October 14, 2025, with the rapper to remain behind bars until proceedings begin.

The decision to postpone the trial was reportedly unanimous amongst the prosecution and defense, who both agreed that the "unusual and complex" nature of this case required more time to prepare.

Case files and documents filed in Los Angeles federal court suggest the discovery for Lil Durk's case includes over 200 GB of digital evidence, multiple recordings, and surveillance footage, as well as over 20,000 pages of criminal reports and witness statements supposedly tied to "murder and violent acts"

With Lil Durk gearing up for an album release while remaining behind bars, Deep Thoughts marks the second prison album to be released this year. Earlier this month, rapper Tory Lanez released his first prison LP titled PETERSON, which hit streaming platforms on March 7, 2025.

