⁠Tory Lanez drops first-ever prison album ‘PETERSON’: A Review

Tory Lanez, who is currently serving 10 years at the California Correctional Institution after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, has dropped what he refers to as the first-ever professionally recorded prison album, titled PETERSON.

Marking his first officially released project since dropping a series of mixtapes last year, PETERSON was delivered to all major streaming platforms on Friday (March 7) via his record label One Umbrella Records.

Tory appears more provocative and focused on PETERSON, as compared to his 2022 seventh studio album Sorry For What, as the rapper seemingly targets Megan Thee Stallion, former defense lawyer Shawn Holley, court reporter Meghan Cuniff, and more on his latest LP.

The incarcerated rapper also appears to share his praise and appreciation for Chris Brown, his family, and fellow inmates, at various points throughout PETERSON's runtime.

Appearing as one of Tory's most personal projects, the rapper seems to explore his prison life and cite a new-found deeper connection with God. On the final track of PETERSON, titled Free Tory, the rapper proclaims his intention to be released from prison this year.

Top Picks from Tory Lanez's new prison album 'PETERSON'

Tory Lanez's latest outing, reportedly recorded over a prison cellphone, includes 20 full-length records, hosting features from Jaquain, Max B, King MIDAS, and more.

Tory's PETERSON is an interesting LP that explores the mindset of a rapper who believes he was wrongfully incarcerated, with bars that target Megan Thee Stallion, his legal defense attorney, and the court system that sentenced him to 10 years behind bars.

With a total runtime of one hour and 26 minutes, themes explored on Lanez's eighth studio album have been provided below:

Prison

Incarceration

Judicial System

Corruption

Substance Abuse

Faith

Love

Relationship

Infidelity

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

Sneeze Wrong

(Production Credits: KINGMiDAS and Sebastian Lopez)

Track 3 on Tory Lanez's eighth studio album 'PETERSON' distributed to streaming platforms on March 7, 2025 (Image via Spotify)

On Sneeze Wrong, Tory recounts his experience in county jail, with interesting rhyme sequences that draw listeners into the record's up-tempo trap production. Notable bars delivered on this track are provided below:

"County jail experiences that begin to make you callous / Bob Barker tags on us like we share a stylist / Imagine wakin' up and all you see outside is malice / Time for war and all that you gon' see outside is violence"

White Lightning

(Production Credits: KINGMiDAS)

Track 4 on Tory Lanez's eighth studio album 'PETERSON' distributed to streaming platforms on March 7, 2025 (Image via Spotify)

Tory delivers a spacy R&B cut, which has become synonymous with his aesthetic and the current Toronto sound, on track 4 titled White Lightning. Throughout the record, Lanez expresses his desire for connection, while seemingly drowning in homemade distilled liquor, as he raps:

"Uh, I got so mad I wanted to blame it on my dog / But that's some lame-a*s n***a sh*t / I'm in the pen, I need someone that I can call on / Kody, I'm up in prison laying lowkey / I'm in the cell off the Lightning, yeah / Even the CO's gotta feel me"

Guide Me Through The Storm (feat. Sonstar and Paul McKay)

(Production Credits: KINGMiDAS, YOUNGDAVEBANGIN, Play Picasso, KXVI, and Johann Chavez)

Track 5 on Tory Lanez's eighth studio album 'PETERSON' distributed to streaming platforms on March 7, 2025 (Image via Spotify)

Fueled by a sampled melodic trap production, Tory Lanez seemingly discusses his current living situation. The rapper starts the record by addressing God, asking for spiritual direction hoping to find closure in faith as he continues to serve his 10-year prison sentence.

The record also features a spoken-word outro, delivered as a sermon to God by Tory's father Sonstar, who preaches for his son's well-being and prays for divine light to guide Lanez "through the storm".

"I'm layin' in the cell without my son, like fu*k are y'all on? / Those nights were treacherous / Buy a gram of heroin and use it as leverage / Black clouds floatin' over me, I need severance / Ni**as overdosin' off Suboxone and medicines / Yeah, God save me, I'm repenting for my early sins / My only goal is see it clear like I'm a blurry lens," Tory Lanez raps on 'Guide Me Through The Storm'.

Verdict Day x Lawyer Fees Interlude

(Production Credits: Sebastian Lopez)

Track 9 on Tory Lanez's eighth studio album 'PETERSON' distributed to streaming platforms on March 7, 2025 (Image via Spotify)

Opening with a menacing production, listeners are introduced to Tory aggressively revisiting his 2022 trial on Verdict Day x Lawyer Fees Interlude, where he alleges that Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation had paid his lawyer to disrupt his case and ensure he gets sentenced.

"Workin' for my accuser and workin' for me / All the information I give her is at ROC / Y'all had my lawyer in y'all pocket, she circling T's / And that's why Megan always talked like jail was certain for me / It's 'cause y'all paid for them ten years, let's keep it honest," Tory Lanez raps on 'Verdict Day x Lawyer Fees Interlude'.

Gangland x Fargentina 4EVR (feat. Wolfgang Peterson and Kai’Lon Peterson)

(Production Credits: KINGMiDAS, 2one2, Squale, and Chaz Jackson)

Track 15 on Tory Lanez's eighth studio album 'PETERSON' distributed to streaming platforms on March 7, 2025 (Image via Spotify)

On Gangland x Fargentina 4EVR, one of the many double productions included on PETERSON, Tory explores his troubled history with women he's had relationships with in the past, delving into themes of infidelity, honesty, and love.

Tory Lanez also appears to allude to his rumored relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, while addressing the restraining order granted against him in December 2022. Megan seemingly claimed she was being harassed by Tory while he was serving his 10-year sentence.

"No mistaken, the b***h is obsessed / The b***h is obsessed / The b***h is obsessed / The b***h is obsessed / I guess that's what I get for the times that I'm fu*kin' and goin' to good with the s*x (Perfect) / How I end up with ten years all because I put di*k in some necks? / Restrainin' orders as if I'd ever see her and not hit the b***h with a next," Tory Lanez raps on 'Gangland x Fargentina 4EVR'.

My Shayla (feat. DSTNY) * SPICE-RILLA

(Production Credits: Roselilah and KINGMiDAS)

Track 17 on Tory Lanez's eighth studio album 'PETERSON' distributed to streaming platforms on March 7, 2025 (Image via Spotify)

Opening as the 17th track on PETERSON, listeners are introduced to My Shayla (feat. DSTNY) * SPICE-RILLA, where Tory aggressively takes shots at court reporter Meghann Cuniff for allegedly being on Roc Nation's payroll over the various arguments and reports she posted during his 2022 trial.

Tory also calls out Jay-Z, addressing the Roc Nation CEO's ongoing legal back and forth against un-named parties who've alleged he and Sean "Diddy" Combs had s*xually assaulted them in the past.

From claiming his DNA was manipulated during his trial by a lawyer who was "playing both sides" to citing his intention to better himself, the record highlights Tory's troubled, yet hopeful state of mind.

Interestingly, the track concludes with what appears to be an AI-generated voice-over of President Donald Trump, who states:

"You know the crazy thing about this whole Tory Lanez situation is? / They made him the poster child for unprotecting a Black woman / But the irony of that is he protected two Black women that night / One from going to jail and one from getting shot / I think it's time you let that boy back outside"

Free Tory

(Production Credits: Roselilah and KINGMiDAS)

Track 20 on Tory Lanez's eighth studio album 'PETERSON' distributed to streaming platforms on March 7, 2025 (Image via Spotify)

Tory Lanez closes out PETERSON with a trap banger titled Free Tory, where he addresses the hate he's been receiving online and from major players within the industry, while also professing his love for Grammy-winning rapper Doechii.

According to court documents, the rapper will be eligible for parole in 2029 and scheduled for release in 2033. However, in this track Tory proclaims he'll be released this year, citing it won't be a miracle.

On the outro, Tory appears grateful as he individually thanks his fanbase i.e. The Umbrellas and his family for giving him the strength to get through his sentencing. He also shouts out Chris Brown for helping him out financially to support him with his payments, when he stated:

"Ni**as treatin' me like I was dead and this ni**a Chris Brown, ni**a, I'll never forget it / This ni**a Chris Brown came out of nowhere, bro, he just gave me the money / He said, "Look, bro, when you get outside, ni**a, holla at me / Hope you come home" / That's a real ni**a, bro / Without that ni**a, bro / Ni**a'd be fu*ked up, bro / Real talk, bro / Thank you, my ni**a"

With Tory Lanez officially releasing his first-ever prison-recorded album, where he reflects on his journey through the correctional system and his new-found faith in god, PETERSON is expected to make a massive debut on Billboard 200 this week.

