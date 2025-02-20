Who is Meghann Cuniff? 50 Cent tells journalist he wants his money by Monday after she bet $500k on A$AP Rocky being found guilty

On Thursday, February 20, 50 Cent posted on Instagram, tagging journalist Meghann Cuniff and demanding her to pay him $500K by coming Monday, February 24.

Ad

The demand comes in the wake of fellow rapper A$AP Rocky being found not guilty of the felony charges pressed against him, as his trial concluded on Tuesday, February 18.

Ad

Trending

Also providing the context for his demand in a picture attached to the post, the 21 Questions rapper shared a screenshot of one of his older posts, where he wrote:

"I got ASAP beaten this case I'll bet 500,000 on it, that boy ASAP Telli was just trying to get some money. Fool said I was scared for my life so I went back to the scene and picked up these shells. Officer told him hey if you want to get some money go to the hospital. Who want the bet!"

Ad

Meghann Cuniff commented on Cent's post, writing, "I'll take that bet."

Meghann Cuniff is a renowned American legal affairs journalist who publishes her work on her website, Legal Affairs and Trials. The independent journalist also has a YouTube channel with over 2.5K videos and 30K subscribers.

Meghann Cuniff received an award for her coverage of Tory Lanez's trial

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meghann M. Cuniff was born in 1983 and is based in Southern California. Cuniff started her career in journalism as an education reporter for the Spokesman-Review in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Meghann then moved to Spokane, Washington, to work as a crime reported for the outlet.

Per her website, she also "helped pioneer the use of Twitter to cover trials as a reporter" and has an "accomplished history of breaking news, investigations, long-form narratives, and memorable trial coverage."

Ad

In 2013, Meghann Cuniff joined Orange County Register, from where she was laid off. Cuniff then started to work in legal journalism, first joining the Los Angeles Daily Journal and then the American Lawyer Media (ALM). Next, she became the Senior West Coast Correspondent for a legal news website called Law&Crime.

Meghan Cuniff first gained popularity when she was reporting on the trial of Tory Lanez, who was convicted for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2022 and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2023. Many of Cuniff's Twitter threads about the Lanez case went viral at the time, leading to her growing followers across social media. Over time, Meghann Cuniff came to be known as a reliable source of information about the case's updates.

Ad

According to her official website - meghanncuniff.com - the journalist was featured in GQ as well as The 19th News for her independent coverage. The Washington Post referred to her as "arguably the most influential legal journalist working today." Hip-hop websites like HotNewHipHop and XXL have also featured her, alongside YouTube channels like No Jumper and DJ Vlad.

Meghann Cuniff also received an award for Best Use of Social Media by an Independent Journalist from the 1913-founded Los Angeles Press Club in 2021. In the same year, Cuniff secured first place for Best Pandemic News Story at the Orange County Press Club Awards. Her article, which was published in the Los Angeles Times, talked about the safety of jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

After A$AP Rocky was declared not guilty in his trial on Tuesday, the rapper appeared overjoyed and leaped at his long-time partner, Rihanna, in the courtroom. He later thanked the jury - consisting of seven women and five men - for saving his life.

Meanwhile, Rihanna also posted an Instagram story afterward, writing:

"THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!"

Per NDTV News, A$AP Rocky did not accept the plea deal offered to him before the trial, and neither did he testify in his defense during the trial. He instead chose to face the possibility of up to 24 years of prison time if he was convicted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback