"Bring us more of KDOT" — Kanye West announcing Bully listening party in Incheon Munhak Stadium divides the internet

On Friday, March 28, 2025, Kanye West announced a listening party for his latest studio album, Bully. According to Ye, the listening party is scheduled for May 31 in Incheon Munhak Stadium in South Korea. Ye had previously set a listening party in Goyang in August 2024 for his album Vultures 2.

After witnessing thousands of fans gathering at the Goyang stadium, this would be West's next listening party in South Korea since then. The news has gone viral as it made it to the internet.

Many netizens and X users expressed their reactions to the announcement of this upcoming listening party in May. Some mixed reactions surfaced on the platform, with a few netizens showing excitement about the listening party while others felt otherwise. A user (@DrazzyWorld) tweeted:

"I speak for everyone when I say we don’t want to listen to Kanye again… bring us more of KDOT."

Some netizens responded to the news saying they won't be attending the listening party.

"WE will NOT be attending," a user stated.

"Please don’t let him sellout," added a tweet.

"We moved on from ye already," claimed a netizen.

On the other hand, a lot of other netizens were quite up for the listening party. They showed some positive responses on X.

"Kanye's concert will be lit," a user tweeted.

"I think these ones will be better!" read a tweet.

"This is gonna sellout in 5 minutes," mentioned a netizen.

Kanye West's album Bully was reportedly removed from Apple Music

Amid several controversies surrounding Kanye West, an update about his latest album has surfaced. As per reports by The Mirror, published on March 26, Apply Music had scrapped the album's tracks from its platform.

This reportedly had happened after he flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, with controversial remarks. On March 26, Ye even opened up about the same on his official X account. In the tweet that he posted then, Ye wrote:

"APPLE MUSIC REMOVED BULLY V1, BUT THAT WON’T STOP ME. MY MUSIC IS BIGGER THAN THEIR PLATFORMS. I’M SPEAKING DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE, AND NO ONE CAN SILENCE THAT. THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING OF MY FIGHT."

In another tweet, shared shortly after the previous one, Kanye West spoke about his recently released album. According to the rapper, "they" were trying to "twist" all the hard work and "soul" he put into creating Bully.

He further wrote in the tweet that he wanted to "heal through truth" and not hurt anybody. According to The Mirror, the version of Bully, which was uploaded on Apple Music, did not include the track Melrose featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Playboi Carti. The reason behind the apparent exclusion is unclear.

Recently, Kanye West released the album in a short film version on March 19, 2025. The album was reportedly found in three versions: 'Latest', 'Post Hype', and 'Post Post Hype'. The rapper then shared the respective links on the tweets, which was needed to gain access to each version.

