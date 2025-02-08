Kanye West commented on Travis Scott unfollowing him on Instagram via a tweet on X on February 8, 2025. In his tweet, the rapper praised Drake while indirectly stating that he loved Virgil but was used by the fashion designer.

Ye's tweet read:

"I LOVE TRAV VIRGIL AND DRAKE DRAKE THE REALEST ONE OF THOSE THREE THOUGH HE NOT FAKE COOL HE’S JUST TALENTED AF AND YES ITS F*CK VIRGIL AND ANY OF THESE OTHER N*GGAS THAT WORKED FOR ME THAN USED ME THEN WENT AGAINST ME I LOVE VIRGIL AND HE USED THAT VERY LOVE TO BEAT NIGERIANS ARE SUPER SMART"

Ye's comment on Drake, Travis Scott, and Virgil Abloh (Image via X/ @kanyewest)

According to The Sun's report dated September 2023, the late fashion designer Virgil and Kanye began working together in the early 2000s.

While earning his degrees, Virgil was introduced to Kanye, who was working as a music producer, post which the designer was hired to be a part of the rapper's creative team in 2007, as reported by Britannica.

The designer interned at Fendi alongside Ye in 2009 and by 2010, Virgil became the creative director of the Heartless rapper's creative agency DONDA.

The fashion designer was also the art director for the album Watch The Throne by Ye and Jay-Z, which earned a Grammy nomination.

Virgil Abloh passed away on November 28, 2021, after battling a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.

"Virgil was the third person in a position of power at LVMH to die of cancer" - Kanye West commented on late fashion designer's demise

Shortly after Virgil Abloh's demise in 2021, Kanye West honored his friend by dedicating an instalment of his Sunday Service series to him while the fashion designer also received tributes from other popular names in the music and fashion industry.

According to a report by Uproxx dated March 2022, Kanye commented on Virgil Abloh's death during a Black Future Month brunch held in February 2022.

Expressing his theory behind the fashion designer's death, Ye mentioned:

“Virgil was the third person in a position of power at LVMH to die of cancer. Without his gang, without his support system, without his Dame Dash.”

At the brunch, Ye also expressed his discontent with reportedly having been boxed out of a collab with Virgil Abloh. The designer claimed that he wasn't allowed to speak at the designer's funeral in December 2021.

Moreover, according to a report by the New York Post dated October 2022, Kanye posted a series of Instagram posts wherein one of the posts featured a picture of a statue and stated:

“SPANK MY HAND WITH THE RULER(S) I’LL GO SIT IN THE ‘PRINCIPAL(S)’ OFFICE. CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS? LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS, OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND.”

Bernard Arnault is the chairman, founder, and CEO of the world's largest luxury goods company, LVMH. Virgil Abloh joined LVMH in 2018 as the company's artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear.

At the time, he was the first African-American to reach the position at a French luxury fashion house.

The recent tweet is not the first instance of Kanye West saying negative things against the late Virgil Abloh. As per Remixd Magazine's report dated February 7, 2025, the rapper tweeted "F*CK VIRGIL" amid his series of tweets supporting Diddy.

