"Imagine if his children would read this"— Internet reacts to Kanye West claiming he didn't want to have kids with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's recent interview with DJ Akademiks has ignited widespread criticism online after the rapper claimed that he did not want to have children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The controversial statement has led many social media users to express concern over the impact of his words on their four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5.

During the interview on March 30, Kanye West, 47, said,

"I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn't God's plan."

Kanye West's remarks quickly spread across social media, with users questioning why he proceeded to have multiple children with Kardashian despite his alleged reservations.

The backlash follows ongoing tensions between the former couple, including disputes over their children's names, Kardashian's attempts to prevent their daughter North from being involved in West’s music, and concerns about the rapper's associations with controversial figures.

Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their disapproval of West’s comments, especially regarding the potential impact on his children.

"Wow. Imagine if his children would read this. How will it make them feel?" one user wrote on X.

"Wow, imagine how your kids will feel when they’re able to see a video of you saying ‘I didn’t want to have children with their mom.’ Parent of the year right here," another X user stated.

"Well that’ll be horrible for his kids to see one day," another person commented.

Some questioned Kanye West's sincerity, arguing that his past actions contradict his recent statement.

"It was his life’s mission at one point to get with Kim and have a family. Cause if you felt this way why did you have four kids with her," an X user remarked.

"Idk why he lying for, he loved that woman he’s just bitter it’s over still, tbh idk why he’s married (maybe bc she’s a mute space cadet Kim 2.0 clone). He’s an idiot to say his children are mistakes. Lucky I really don’t take this 🥷 seriously. Love his music tho," another person commented on X.

Some reactions pointed out that Kanye West and Kardashian’s family planning was far from accidental.

"They literally made multiple of their kids in test tubes with a surrogate so that was a big choice, cost a lot of money, and a lot of time and effort was put into making those kids. Was it just like oh fun night got carried away? Like they clearly planned their family so this is bs," an X user noted.

Ongoing disputes between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's comments come amid a legal battle with Kardashian over their daughter North's involvement in his music. The reality star reportedly attempted to prevent West from featuring their daughter on a song with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently facing legal issues related to s*x trafficking allegations, as reported by Page Six on March 31, 2025.

West has publicly accused Kim Kardashian and her family of controlling their children's lives without his input. He has also criticized her for restricting his access to their children, comparing their custody arrangement to a "jail visitation." His online rants against the "Kardashian mob" have continued, adding further strain to their co-parenting relationship, as reported by E! News.

In March 2025, Kardashian reportedly ended North's visit with Kanye West after learning Andrew and Tristan Tate would be present, citing concerns for her daughter’s safety, as reported by People on March 20.

Meanwhile, North West made her music debut with FKA twigs on Childlike Things, delivering a Japanese rap verse. The track marks a significant step in her artistic journey, with Kardashian expressing pride in her daughter’s talent.

