"Y’all will never make me hate her"- Netizens react to Kim Kardashian allegedly ending North's visit to Kanye West for the Tate Brothers' presence

Kim Kardashian reportedly abruptly ended her daughter North West's visit to Kanye West after finding out about the Tate Brothers' being on their way to the location. The model shares four children with Ye - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

According to an exclusive report by TMZ, Kim Kardashian was informed by security personnel that Andrew and Tristan Tate were on their way to a location where her daughter North was visiting her father, Kanye West. Kardashian reportedly took prompt action and ended North's visit with his father abruptly.

The aforementioned report further suggests that the incident was brought forward during an emergency hearing last week regarding North's involvement in one of Ye's songs, LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE. The song also featured incarcerated rapper Sean Diddy Combs. Discussions in the meeting also addressed the presence of the Tate brothers with North West.

Fans took to X to react to the reports of Kim Kardashian ending North's visit to Kanye West due to the presence of the Tate Brothers. One X user seemingly appreciated the gesture and wrote:

"Y’all will never make me hate her."

"Good. Her baby shouldn’t be hearing any of those kind of conversations," another user wrote.

"Who would willingly wanna be in the same room as andrew tate," a person added.

"You can call Kim K many things, but she will always be a great mom!," a fan opined.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the alleged reports:

"Kim is getting sole custody of all the kids with no visitation rights for Kanye atp and it will be 100% deserved," a user alleged.

"Kanye west should never see his kids again after everything he’s done on twitter he doesn’t deserve to be a father or a role model to his kids," another fan chimed in.

"Imagine inviting two known ped0philes and human traff1ckers to the same place his daughter is residing. This should be enough to revoke his custody completely. He is literally endangering his daughter," a netizen remarked.

For those unaware, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married between 2014 and 2022. The couple filed for divorce in 2021, which was finalized the following year.

As per PEOPLE, the couple share joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

Kanye West fires shots at ex-wife Kim Kardashian, calls her a "s*x trafficker"

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Seven - Source: Getty

In a series of tweets dated March 20, Kanye West lashed out at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, calling her a "s*x trafficker." In one of the tweets, Ye shared an image of one of his daughters and claimed his children are in a "s*x trafficking" ring. He also accused Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, of starting an alleged s*x tape and wrote:

"I AM 100 PERCENT CONVINCED THAT MY CHILDREN ARE IN A S*X TRAFFICKING RING THE GRANDMOTHER SIGNED FOR THE S*X TAPE."

In another follow-up tweet, Kanye West claimed all Kardashians are "s*x workers" and they strategically produce "black children" for trafficking. He also separately named Kim Kardashian in another post, accusing her of being a "s*x trafficker."

"KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S*X TRAFFICKER I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS ITS FUCK ALL YOU NI**AS MY SOUL IS BLACK," Ye wrote.

In his aforementioned post, West was referring to his daughter North West being featured in the track Childlike Things from FKA Twigs' new album, Eusexua. North is featured rapping in Japanese in the song. She was also featured in an accompanying TikTok video of the track.

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Los Angeles - Source: Getty

Further, Kanye West compared the Kardashians to a "modern-day KKK" which stands for a political neo-Nazi group, Ku Klux Klan. The rapper lashed out at his ex-wife for allegedly controlling his "black kids" and accused her of taking them away from him.

"I HAD TO DISASSOCIATE FROM EVERYTHING I SAW HEARD AND FELT GETTING BULLIED EVERYDAY BY THE REAL MODERN DAY KKK A KLAN OF WHITE WOMEN CONTROLLING MY BLACK KIDS ONLY SAY SO I HAD WAS STARTING SUNDAY SERVICE THEN KIM TOOK THE KIDS AWAY," Ye wrote on X.

West's claims reportedly came after Kim Kardashian abruptly stopped North West's visit to her father due to the Tate Brothers coming to visit them. It is worth noting that Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Romania in 2022 for allegedly running a criminal organization. They also have alleged charges of r*pe and s*xual assault on them in both the UK and the US.

According to E! News, things worsened between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian regarding their children's custody after the rapper released a song featuring North West and imprisoned rapper Diddy on March 15 on X.

Ye released the track despite Kim K reportedly being against it. However, the song was deleted from his account a day later. Further developments on West and Kardashian's feud are awaited.

