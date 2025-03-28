North West is trending in the headlines after she appeared in the music video of FKA Twigs’ song, Childlike Things. Apart from them, the video also includes Kevin Smith and Jake Shane portraying the role of executives from the music industry.

Ad

The video, which runs for around eight minutes, was released through Twigs’ official YouTube channel on March 27, 2025. Apart from this, Twigs shared another clip on her Instagram account the same day, which included a brief moment from the filming of the music video.

The clip featured Twigs alongside North West, and the caption reads:

“Childlike things music video out now! Thank you north for being so wonderful and cool to collaborate with u lil angel, my 13 year old self is smiling right now. Link in bio xx.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

According to NME, the video additionally featured North West’s mother, Kim Kardashian, and was directed by Jordan Hemingway. On the other hand, North is additionally heard rapping a few verses, with one of them stating:

“Hello, my name is North/ From California to Tokyo/ Jesus the King/ Praise God/ Jesus is the only true God.”

North’s appearance in the video has grabbed a lot of attention on social media, and netizens took to the comments section of a post by @ripstheslitt on X to share their reactions to the same.

Ad

One of them addressed the criticism emerging towards North after the video was released, and wrote:

“I still don’t get the hate around this song. North wrote the verse herself, she wasn’t saying anything inappropriate for a kid, she is also dressed age-appropriately in the video. Where’s the issue? The kid ate down.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few users criticized North’s presence in the video, with a user claiming that it was inappropriate.

“I see why Kanye is mad. This is inappropriate”, a user wrote on X.

“Is it just me or is this sh*t unacceptable”, a netizen stated.

“I can only share my own opinion, a lil girl has no business starring in this video”, an X reaction mentioned.

Ad

Among other responses, users also appreciated North in their replies.

“She’s talented. I like her”, one of the reactions reads.

“She’s a little star, my North Star”, another netizen commented on X.

“Genuinely, how is this inappropriate for north??”, an X user reacted.

FKA Twigs opens up on why she decided to collaborate with North West

On March 21, 2025, FKA Twigs shared a video through her Instagram page, addressing her reason behind choosing North to be featured on her music video. Twigs said that North needs to put her opinion on the single and praised North’s lyrics, saying that they are “powerful.”

Ad

Twigs further stated:

“It [needed] someone who has that tenacity, who has that strong point of view that you have when you’re 11. Then I saw an interview with North West, and she was so confident. It suddenly occurred to me that I would’ve loved to have a friend like North who could speak up for themselves.”

Ad

Ad

Twigs once again referred to North West’s verse in the song, saying that it has a “strong and unwavering point of view” from a young child who is speaking about her beliefs.

Childlike Things is a part of FKA’s latest album Eusexua, which came out on January this year and has grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback