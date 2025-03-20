Kanye West calls his tweets "therapeutic," claims people came to his house and urged him to go to a retreat that turned out to be a hospital

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Kanye West aka Ye, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a video in which he called his tweets "therapeutic." In the video captioned as 'UPDATE', Ye could be heard saying:

"This whole time I've been tweeting for the past five weeks of this, been expressing myself and now, you know, it's been very therapeutic. I've never really realised the amount of times that I've been crossed."

Sitting in a car, Kanye further recalled a strange incident that he apparently experienced after he shared a series of tweets on social media. According to him, a bunch of "familiar faces" knocked on his door and asked him to go to a retreat. Ye revealed that he later discovered that the apparent retreat was a hospital. Kanye then continued:

"So I put up a photo that's very disturbing of my daughter, my youngest daughter... I know when I put that up they were going to come for me for real, and that's when I got knocked on my door and familiar faces, you know, 'maybe you come to a retreat', but [I said] 'what is it look like aesthetically?' It's 'come you know, just retreat'... I come to find out it's a hospital..."

The tweets that Kanye West was referring to were the ones he made about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's family. He made remarks about the couple's children in a now removed tweet, in which he called the kids "r*tarded." He later shared another tweet stating that someone from his team urged him to take down the post citing concerns about getting banned from the platform.

About an hour after Kanye West shared the video, he posted a screengrab of a text chat. In the conversation, Ye seemingly was telling a person about getting knocked on the door by people. To this, the other person suggested that he should stay at a hotel for a couple of nights.

Kanye West shared the screengrab, (Photo via @kanyewest/X)

Kanye West recently made serious accusations against his former wife Kim Kardashian in one of his tweets

As aforementioned, Kanye West has made a series of tweets lately, where he has made remarks about several people including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé. The rapper made some strong claims in the past 24 hours through his official X account.

In one tweet, Kanye claimed Kim of trafficking after he saw North in an FKA Twigs song and a TikTok video. He tweeted,

"KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S*X TRAFFICKER. I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN."

In another tweet, he shared a screenshot of a conversation with another individual, where Ye could be seen claiming that he could get murdered within the next week for his posts on X. In other tweets, he claimed that Jay-Z was out there looking for chances to kill him.

As of now, neither Kim nor Jay-Z has responded to the statements made by Ye.

