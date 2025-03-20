"She saved her"- Internet extends support to Kim Kardashian for ending North West's visit with Kanye over presence of Andrew Tate

Internet users rally in support of Kim Kardashian for reportedly halting North's previous visit with Kanye after learning of Andrew and Tristan Tate's expected arrival. The backlash comes as the rapper accused Kim of trafficking their daughter on X on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Ad

Citing "sources familiar with the situation," TMZ reported on March 19 that the former couple had an emergency meeting with a mediator last week over North. One of the topics allegedly discussed included Kardashian cutting short their daughter's visit because security guards informed her of the Tate brothers arriving at the location.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As news of the development spread, internet users were quick to react. One commented:

"She saved her omg."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @PopBase)

Many praised Kim Kardashian for being a great mother, some even claiming the incident would help her if she ever filed for custody.

Ad

"You can call Kim K many things, but she will always be a great mom!" one person wrote.

"As she should, Kim is a great mother!!" another person added.

"Today was Christmas Day for the Kardashian child custody lawyers. She’s getting sole custody 100%" another X user commented.

Others slammed Kanye, calling him a hypocrite.

"kanye should not be allowed to have custody of his kids if he’s okay with them being around HUMAN TRAFFICKERS," another person said.

Ad

"Imagine letting your kid near them… yeah, no," one person wrote.

"Kanye accusing Kim of trafficking while hanging out with the Tates is certainly a choice," another netizen stated.

Kim Kardashian called for an emergency hearing over Kanye West's recent song LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, featuring North and Diddy

On Wednesday, Kanye criticized his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, in a series of X posts. In one, he claimed that the Kardashians were "s*x workers" who "trafficked" the children that they "strategically produced." In another, he called out North's recent collaboration with FKA Twigs, writing:

Ad

"Kim Kardashian is a s*x trafficker. I don't like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown. I would have expected more from Twigs. Its f**k all you n***as. My soul is black. And watch yall dont belive me and just say Im crazy."

North appeared on the track Childlike Things from Twigs' recent album, Eusexua. The two-and-a-half-minute song featured her rapping in Japanese. North is also credited as the writer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to TMZ, the issue of trafficking came up last week during their emergency hearing over their daughter. The meeting involved Kanye's new song, LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, which he dropped last weekend. The track featured Ye, North, Diddy, his son Christian "King" Combs, and Jasmine Williams (a new Yeezy artist).

According to the outlet, Kim allegedly tried to prevent the release of the song by sending out legal letters demanding a cease & desist. This prompted the emergency hearing. Per TMZ, Kanye did not attend the mediation but reportedly promised not to release the track.

Ad

Per the outlet, Kim Kardashian allegedly didn't want her children associating with Diddy or the Tate brothers. The former was arrested in September 2024 for alleged charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution and is awaiting trial.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Andrew and Tristan were arrested in 2022 over trafficking charges in Romania, with Andrew facing s*xual assault lawsuits in the U.S. and the U.K. (not convicted as of this writing).

Further, Kardashian reportedly wanted to discuss Ye's recent controversial fashion choices. This included him wearing a swastika T-shirt in public earlier this month. According to TMZ, all of this has Kim Kardashian considering legal options to assume full custody of their four children.

Ad

Neither Kardashian nor West has publicly commented on the development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback