"White party 2.0" — Internet reacts as Beyoncé and Jay-Z to host invite-only Oscars after-party at Chateau Marmont in March

Jay-Z and Beyoncé will reportedly be hosting the star-studded Oscars after-party at Chateau Marmont in March, once the main event is over. The invite-only party of the Carters' will be held immediately after the 97th Academy Awards takes place on March 2, 2025. The "Gold Party" was first hosted in 2018 particularly to honor Mary J. Blige.

Since then, the annual party has become a much-anticipated event where many prominent attendees attend to enjoy luxury and discretion. Popular celebrities like Rihanna, Adele, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, and Kylie Jenner were past attendees of the party.

As the news of the upcoming after-party became public, netizens took to social media platforms to express their take on it. Some compared the party to Diddy's white parties since Jay-Z and Beyoncé's names popped up when Combs was scrutinized. Here are some popular responses found on X. A user (@gagvoodoo) tweeted:

"White party 2.0."

Another user wrote on X:

"Oh we know what they will be doing 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

"Carrying on diddy’s legacy," added a tweet.

"Noticed how they rename white to gold," mentioned a netizen.

Some netizens joked about it by pretending that they got invited to the party. A user wrote:

"That’s kind of late for me. I respectfully decline."

"Sooooo… is this my official invite before I pull up???" joked another one.

"They telling us the time & place like we can go 😂😂," stated a netizen.

Apart from Beyoncé, Madonna is also all set to throw an exclusive party on the same day at an undisclosed residence in Beverly Hills, as per reports by The Hollywood Reporter. Like Beyoncé, this party would also be an invite-only event.

Several award shows and parties like Beyoncé's Oscars after-party, are lined up in the next few days

With the final stretch of award events knocking at the door, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "Gold Party" is just one of them. On February 22, Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica Beach. 56th NAACP Image Awards was also held on the same day as per The Hollywood Reporter.

USC Libraries’ 37th annual Scripter Awards and 61st Cinema Audio Society Awards also took place on Saturday, in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills respectively. On Sunday, February 23, events like the 72nd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards, 39th American Society Of Cinematographers Awards, and SAG Awards took place.

Some of the presenters at the SAG Awards included Ariana Grande, Gillian Anderson, Millie Bobby Brown, Molly Shannon, Monica Barbaro, Pamela Anderson, Zoe Saldaña, and Timothée Chalamet. February 25 witnessed the Oscar Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum in LA.

Events like The Impact Lounge’s Lumen Awards, Diane Von Furstenberg’s Luncheon, The 2025 Vanities Party, and the South Asian Oscar Party are set to be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. February 27 will be filled with several events too including Oscar Wilde Awards and MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.

A number of these posh events are scheduled to be held till March 3, when the Post-Oscars Luncheon Celebrating French Nominees is set to be hosted by Mr. Adrien Frier, Consul General of France in Los Angeles.

As for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "Gold Party," the invitee list is yet to be revealed. As aforementioned, multiple celebrities have previously attended the party.

