"They asking the REAL questions" — Fans cheer as Lady Gaga says 'Telephone' with Beyoncé will be continued at Vanity Fair's lie detector test

Vanity Fair dropped a new video with Lady Gaga on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, where the singer was seen taking a lie detector test. The examiner asked her about her popular music video Telephone, featuring Beyoncé, which was released in 2010. The question was whether there would be a continuation of the music video that was dropped more than a decade back.

Gaga, who was attached to the lie detector machine responded by saying that a sequel was on the way, to which she was further asked "when." To this, the 38-year-old singer replied that she did not know about that. The next question that the examiner asked Lady Gaga was whether Beyoncé would be in the project, to which she replied:

"Maybe."

The operator who was handling the machine then clarified that the Abracadabra singer was being truthful with her answers. The response by Gaga garnered fans' attention, who flooded social media platforms with their reactions. A user (@monty_avo) tweeted:

"They asking the REAL questions."

Many online responded to Gaga's answer, with one saying that they could not wait for the singers' collaboration.

"GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT!!!" another user wrote.

"State of emergency gays our mothers are coming," added a tweet.

A lot of other fans seemed excited about the possibility of the sequel with Beyoncé in it.

"i can’t believe…..after all these years…. we got closer," a user commented.

"BEYGA STANS RISEEE," read a tweet.

"Dear God…we use to pray for times like this," wrote another netizen.

The examiner further asked Lady Gaga if the project had been getting delayed due to scheduling conflicts with Beyoncé, and Gaga responded with a "no." Telephone was quite a hit at the time of its release and even made it to number three on the US Billboard Hot 100. It also earned a Grammy nomination for the best pop collaboration with vocals.

Lady Gaga spoke about her take on Real Housewives of New York City and Vanderpump Rules

During the conversation with Vanity Fair with the lie detector machine attached to her, Lady Gaga was also asked if she would ever want to be on Real Housewives of New York City.

The singer briefly responded with a "no." She was further asked about the reality TV series Vanderpump Rules. The examiner asked Gaga if she was excited about witnessing a whole new cast in the show.

Lady Gaga first said "no" and then she switched to a "yes", before again shifting to a "no." The examiner confirmed that her response to the question was "inconclusive." Upon being asked who Gaga would miss from the original cast, she cited Scheana Shay.

Elsewhere, Lady Gaga was asked if she had claustrophobia, to which she replied that she usually had it, but it depended on what she was doing.

As for news regarding Lady Gaga's future projects, she has an upcoming album titled Mayhem in the line. This would be her eighth studio album which is scheduled to be released on March 7, 2025. Three singles that would be a part of the album are Disease, Abracadabra, and Die with a Smile.

