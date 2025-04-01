"Is this Squabble Up or am I trippin'?" — DJ Akademiks claims Drake is trolling Kendrick Lamar in new Nokia music video

Drake had just released the music video for NOKIA, on Monday, March 31, 2025. The video was shot by Drizzy's go-to-producer and visual artist Theo Skudra in IMAX. After the release, DJ Akademiks reacted to the music video, on a recent livestream. Somewhere in the livestream, Akademiks claimed that the Canadian rapper was trolling Kendrick Lamar in the entire video.

Somewhere during the livestream, DJ Akademiks said:

"These two are gonna be tied together like Siamese twins, bro. Both of them like not can't get over it."

According to Akademiks, Drizzy was seen surrounded by dancers and further doing a dance quite similar to something that Lamar did in one of his music videos.

Pointing at the allegedly similar dance moves, Akademiks claimed:

"Where's that dance from Kendrick was doing it somewhere I can't remember where. Am I tripping? Where the hell's that dance from! Is this Squabble Up or am I my tripping?"

Further, it was mentioned that an owl was seen in the end of the video. It was, however, free unlike the caged one seen in the end of the music video for Not Like Us. While Akademiks claimed that Drizzy trolled Kendrick through his music video, no such confirmation has been given by the rapper himself.

Exploring more about Drake's most anticipated music video for NOKIA

As mentioned before, Drake had recently released his latest music video yesterday. In the video, the rapper could be seen hosting a few parties. Drizzy further arranged the parties using a chunky Nokia flip phone. In the beginning, he invited a group of girls for a Carnival-themed celebration.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder star and NBA MVP contender further made a cameo appearance in the music video. According to reports by HotNewHipHop, many fans had taken the speculations about Drake trolling Lamar, to another level.

Many reportedly suggested that Shai's involvement in the music video could be a counter to DeMar DeRozan in the Not Like Us music video. For the unversed, NOKIA is a part of Drake and PartyNextDoor's recent collaborative album titled Some Sexy Songs 4 U, which was dropped on February 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, NOKIA has become a huge hit with it securing 11th rank on the US Billboard Hot 100 list this week, as per the outlet.

In separate news, Drake is set to headline the upcoming Wireless Festival from July 11 to July 13, 2025, at Finsbury Park, London. This announcement was made last month. It reportedly will be the rapper's first performance in the UK in six years. PartyNextDoor will also be playing across the weekend in the upcoming festival.

The Canadian rapper is also set to feature a guest appearance in DJ Khaled's upcoming studio album Aalam of God. On February 5, while performing a gig at the RAC Arena in Perth, he even suggested the release of a solo album. No further details on the same have been made available yet.

