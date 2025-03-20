"Not beating the allegations anytime soon" — Internet divided over alleged Drake's Instagram DMs going viral online

The internet has been taken by storm after Canadian rapper Drake's alleged Instagram DMs got leaked. However, it is unsure who Drizzy had been allegedly communicating with. Some netizens claimed on social media that the conversation happened between Drizzy and DJ Akademiks.

There is no evidence to prove the claims as of now. In the alleged leaked messages, the Hotline Bling artist could be seen writing:

"Then h*es drunk af. Trying to be podcast poetic."

The date of the messages could be seen to have been November 2022. The authenticity of the texts, however, is unclear. Elsewhere in the conversation Drizzy allgedly wrote:

"We edited out so much. The one girl was like I was 14 and my man was 25. I was like WHAT???? Lol."

This apparent leaked conversation between Drizzy and the anonymous person, has garnered a huge number of responses on social media platforms including X. One user wrote on the platform:

"He's not beating the allegations anytime soon 😭."

Another user tweeted:

"Drake is never beating the allegations 😭, certified......"

"THEY LEAKED AKADEMIKS AND DRAKE DMS?," wondered another one.

Debate arose over the authenticity of the alleged texts. One user tweeted:

"Those dm’s with Drake aren’t real it’s artificially generated."

"He literally just saying how a girl said when she was 14 she had a 25 year old bf yall spinnin anything😭😭," added a tweet.

"These ain't the current things on his page tho 😭😭," said a user, pointing out at the screen recording of the leaked messages and of Drizzy's Instagram page.

Drake faced an apparent conversation leak earlier this year in January

This isn't the first time that Drake's alleged messages have been leaked on social media. Earlier this year, in January, another set of texts were leaked. The alleged messages by Drake included some comments regarding the rapper's suit against Universal Music Group. He allegedly further referred to LeBron James in the leaked messages. His message reportedly read:

"Me and Universal is like if Nike was funding a campaign about LeBron cheating on his wife. Everybody before me that tried the label was too eccentric so they wrote them off as crazy and they never had to pay for their sins and mistakes."

The alleged messages were first posted by designer Chris Blake Griffith on January 7, 2025. While the post went quite viral, there were no evidence to prove the authenticity. Infact, DJ Akademiks took to X to claim that the screengrabs were fake. According to him, the screenshots were made up only to get back at the Canadian rapper.

The tweet by Akademiks read:

"This is a fake DM. Drake called buddy a Rat..... he got mad and made up some fake DM to try to make the blogs and go viral. end of story. Source - THE BOY."

As for the latest messages, the Canadian rapper has not responded to them yet.

