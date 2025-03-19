Charlamagne Tha God denies reports of Drake's 'Nokia' being suppressed on radio despite the numbers suggesting it only received 5% airplay 

A recent video has been posted on the official YouTube channel of The Breakfast Club, in which Charlamagne Tha God can be heard talking about Drake's latest track Nokia. According to the podcast host, the track was not suppressed on radio despite speculations suggesting the same. During the conversation, he said:

Ad

"Drake and Party out here right now selling records getting radio play, doing what they do... I saw something yesterday that was like Nokia is charting at like number six or something with no radio play. Who not playing Nokia!"

DJ Envy then added to the conversation and said that according to him, Gimme A Hug was going to be on the top but Nokia was going up the charts.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jess Hilarious then shared her take and revealed that she liked Nokia more than Gimme A Hug. She further stated that both the tracks had "different vibes." The conversation was further reshared on social media platforms like X. DJ Akademiks too posted the same along with a caption where he claimed that the track received only 5% airplay.

Further in the episode of The Breakfast Club, Loren asked Charlamagne when he started hating Drizzy so much. To this, the others responded claiming that he had always hated the Canadian rapper.

Ad

DJ Akademiks claimed that Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was rejected radio play due to the rapper's feud with UMG

Last month, DJ Akademiks shared his sentiments on X claiming that Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's $$$4U did not get any radio play. He blamed Drizzy's feud with Universal Music Group for the situation. In the tweet shared on February 28, Akademiks wrote:

Ad

"The reason why $$$4U by Drake and Partynextdoor received no radio play so far is because of Drake’s issues at UMG. Only 2 songs from the album will be promoted on radio. Republic records will be promoting 'Gimme a hug' and Santa Anna Label Group will be promoting 'Somebody loves me'."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Akademiks further claimed that the collaborative album was released under two record labels namely Republic Records, a UMG subsidiary, and Santa Anna Group. According to the Akademiks' tweet, the two labels had to have a deal before the rapper got any airplay for his music. He added that two songs: Gimme A Hug and Somebody Loved Me, were decided to receive the promotion.

For context, the Canadian rapper had filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG, accusing them of promoting Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, despite knowing that the diss track could tarnish Drizzy's image.

Ad

As of now, Nokia is No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and has also made its place on several other charts in countries like Lebanon, Ireland, the UK, South Africa, Switzerland, Canada, Lituania, and Australia.

Despite these speculations about the airplay and promotion of the latest songs, made by either Charlamagne or DJ Akademiks, no official response has been made from Drake or UMG.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback