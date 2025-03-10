"Stop capping on Druski name" — DJ Akademiks defends Druski after he was accused of s*xual assault in a Diddy lawsuit

American comedian and actor Druski was recently involved in a detailed lawsuit filed by a woman named Ashley Parham about being assaulted at a Diddy party in 2018. According to the Hindustan Times, Parham had filed the original suit against Diddy in October 2024, but only recently amended it on March 9 to include more names.

Ad

Trigger warning: The article contains graphic references. Readers' discretion is advised.

Meanwhile, Druski aka Drew Desbordes had denied the allegation made against him, through a post on X. In the tweet dated March 9, he claimed that the allegation was a "fabricated lie" and "outlandish."

According to him, the comedian was broke in 2018 and had no ties with the entertainment industry. He added:

"My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later, DJ Akademiks reshared this tweet, on March 9, in which he extended support to the 30-year-old comedian. In a tweet defending the comedian, Akademiks wrote:

"Stop capping on Druski name."

For context, the suit included some graphic details about the alleged 2018 incident. Parham claimed that she was "drugged, kidnapped and r*ped" at the party. A lot of other individuals were mentioned in the lawsuit and referred to as "JOHN and JANE DOES 1-10."

Ad

Ashley Parham has further claimed that the defendants in the lawsuit were acting "willfully, wantonly, maliciously, and oppressively."

One of the disturbing allegations made against the comedian was that he allegedly soaked her with lube as well as baby oil before jumping on her body.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While several photos of the lawsuit have been circulated across the internet, the authenticity of the photos has not been confirmed yet.

Apart from Druski, the lawsuit included several prominent people's names

Ashley Parham's lawsuit did not just include Druski, but also names like Jaguar Wright and Odell Beckham Jr. Soon, several hashtags like "#CancelDruski" and "#OBJIsOverParty" were circulating across social media.

Ad

According to a March 9 Newsbreak article, Jaguar was accused of helping Sean "Diddy" Combs with s*x trafficking. Parham claimed that at the 2018 party, she was outnumbered and then assaulted as well as drugged.

The outlet then claimed that the comedian had a connection with Diddy. In the meantime, Odell Backham Jr., named in the suit, was allegedly seen several times at Diddy's parties.

Expand Tweet

While further updates on Druski's case are awaited, Diddy is currently awaiting trial and has recently been slapped with "forced labor" in a new indictment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback