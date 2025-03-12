"This why shawty making it difficult with Halo" — Internet reacts to DDG hinting he wants a hug from his date by playing Drake's 'Gimme a Hug'

A video of American rapper DDG apparently hinting that he wants a hug from his date has gone viral online. The rapper can be seen playing Drake's popular track Gimme A Hug while the woman smiles in response.

The video surfaced a few months after the rapper revealed on his Instagram story that he and Halle Bailey were parting ways in October 2024. In his statement, he mentioned that they had discussed it intensely before deciding to break up. Addressing co-parenting their only son, Halo, the rapper wrote:

"Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other."

The rapper recently accused Halle Bailey of not letting him meet their son. So, after the latest video of the rapper and his apparent date went viral, several people spoke up.

"This why shawty making it difficult with Halo LOL," an X user wrote.

"It looks like DDG is trying to send a hint..," a user wrote on X.

"Recording having no game is insane work," added a tweet.

"This not corny? I’m just asking," wondered another user.

Several other similar responses were also found under the viral video, which circulated multiple times across the internet.

"You have to go through a lot of hardship to become a man," read a tweet.

"This is like the second random woman he’s brought close to him within a week 😭😭 no wonder why he can’t see his kid," explained a netizen on X.

DDG claimed that speaking publicly about his alleged issues with Halle regarding Halo was the last resort

On Sunday, March 9, DDG started a live stream on YouTube and discussed his connection to Halo. During the livestream, he explained that talking about the incident publicly was his last resort to get back at Halle.

He mentioned that while he didn't want to involve his audience in his problems, he understood how the internet functioned and "moved people." Additionally, he talked about his feelings regarding fatherhood, to which he said:

"I just want to see my son, that’s it. I love being a dad and I want to be a dad, plain and simple."

According to DDG, he wanted to resolve matters amicably and did not wish to go to court or file a complaint against Halle. He even suggested that Halle should also avoid considering court action, as it would be messy.

For the unversed, Halle and DDG welcomed their only son, Halo, in December 2023. The rapper first shared the news on Instagram in January. He also released a song titled Don’t Take My Son, which contains rap verses discussing the custody of his son, Halo.

