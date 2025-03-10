"Halle is at home sick with their child" — Internet calls out DDG for dropping diss record while Halle and son, Halo battle RSV

Rapper and streamer DDG recently released a new song titled Don't Take My Son, in which he seemingly accused his ex-girlfriend, Halle Bailey, of denying him access to their son, Halo.

In the song, which dropped on March 8, DDG rapped:

"Don't take my son cuz he is all I got. I'm just having fun. I don't love these thoughts."

He continued:

"You tell me that you going to move on but I know you not. Trying to make me pay to see my son, that's going to make me hurt, that's going to make me pissed, it's going to make me sick..."

Following the song's release, DDG addressed the situation further during a livestream, which later was uploaded on Instagram by The Shade Room on March 9. He claimed that he was not allowed to see his son, Halo. Additionally, the rapper alleged that he was asked to leave when he was trying to visit a sick Halo.

As per The Shared Room's March 8 report, Halo is reportedly battling RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which causes infections of the respiratory tract.

Once the Instagram video went viral, social media users reacted, with one netizen pointing out that he was releasing music while Halle was home alone with their sick child.

Netizens reacted as DDG dropped a Halle diss track (Image via Instagram/@the_bibliophilic_soul)

Netizens reacted similarly, as one said that he was not good enough for her, while another one said that he didn't want the baby, just a storyline.

Netizens reacted as DDG dropped a Halle diss track (Image via Instagram/@metowi, @ attorney_burrell, @_yanna2xx)

Meanwhile, one netizen said that DDG is really childish, while another one said that he is just a bad father.

Netizens reacted as DDG dropped a Halle diss track (Image via Instagram/@___vonne4, @bay.dim, @zanjolie)

DDG alleges nanny gets to see Halo more than he does

Halle Bailey has been accused by her ex-partner, DDG, of denying him access to his son Halo. According to TMZ, he wrote in a now-deleted post on X on Friday, March 7:

“[B]een fighting to see my son for months now…. Shout out to all the Dads who try their best to be there. this sh*t sucks.”

He also talked about the situation in a livestream on Sunday, shortly after deleting his X post on Friday, which too was acquired by TMZ on the same day:

“I really feel like I’m a f**king nanny at this point.. The nanny has been able to have my son more than me. And I don’t even know the nanny name. Like, it’s just not fair bro. So I have to come on here and I gotta do this sh*t..”

During the same livestream, he again claimed that he hadn't seen his son Halo for a long time and had struggled to spend quality time with him. He explained that he wanted to avoid taking the matters to court because it wouldn’t make Halle happy. He added:

“I don't want to go to court because it's not it's gonna make her unhappy because I'm gonna get I ain't gonna be no Oh, I'm not getting no public defender. You feel me? I don't want to do that… And then the judge be like, Oh, we see you a great dad…”

He continued:

“We've never seen him some black folks. This is a rarity. Get us the whole summer. Now what? Like we don't need that. We can just be like, All right, cool. We get cool… Everything's smooth. Boom. He ain't even got to be that.”

As per the same Shared Room report, the video came amid a resurfaced video of Halle and Halo, where she claimed that her son has been suffering from RSV, an upper respiratory virus that mostly affects the nose, throat, and lungs.

In the video, the Little Mermaid actress stated:

“Me and Halo are very sick. We have RSV and we do not feel good at all. So sorry, I haven’t been posting Snaps, but I’ve just been using all my energy to take care of my baby and myself."

As of now, Bailey has not made any comments regarding DDG's new track.

