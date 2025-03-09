“I really feel like I’m a f***ing nanny at this point” — DDG addresses recent tweet claiming he has been fighting to see son Halo

Rapper DDG recently addressed his latest tweet revealing that he has been fighting to see his son, Halo. During a Twitch stream on March 7, DDG clarified his previous tweet about not seeing his son and stated that the only time he has been able to see him is when he is on good terms with Halo's mom, Halle Bailey.

He also mentioned that he now has to go to court to see Halo. During the same stream, he said:

“Like bro, I don't want to get on the internet, because at the end of the day you know this is something that I can really like f*ck him but I'm really just coming on… as just a dad …”

He continued:

“And I really don't know what to do at this point.. I've been trying… I've been dealing with it since he was even born.. I don't I really feel like I'm a f***ing nanny at this point.. At this point the nanny has been able to have my son more than me and I don't even know the nanny name…"

The stream came after DDG wrote a post on X, which he later removed, about his co-parenting issues with Halle. He stated in the post that he had been battling for months to see Halo and wrote:

“Been fighting to see my son for months now… shoutout to all the Dads who try their best to be there. this sh*t sucks.”

DDG talks about his co-parenting situation with Halle Bailey

In the recent stream, DDG talked about his difficulties while co-parenting with Halle. The Shade Room took a clip of the stream and uploaded it on their Instagram on March 7, in which he revealed that he has been having trouble seeing Halo.

It had been months since he last saw Halo, he said. The rapper expressed his anger to his audience during the Friday night Twitch webcast, saying,

“Every day I don't see my son I am going to number it. Let's see, I know she will let me son then…this is the only way. I have not been able to see my son behind closed doors.”

He then asserted that he was just a father requesting to see his son and that his child's nanny sees him more often than he does. He even said that when he attempted to visit once, he was allegedly not allowed to.

Additionally, the streamer clarified that this incident is unrelated to his social media relationships with other ladies. He continued by saying:

“Now if I don’t see my son, y’all know I stream every day. Every day I don’t see my son I’m going to number it. I know she’s going to let me see my son now, this is the only way.”

He stated bluntly that he has been suppressing Halle's "golden image" for a long time. Additionally, he stated that he doesn't care who she chooses to date, all he cared about is his son.

“I don’t give a fu*k who she fu*king, who she talk to, who her ni*ga is, who she filming movies with, I don’t give a fu*k, I care about my son. That’s all I care about, literally..”

He continued:

“And when that’s taken from me, she knows that’s the only way I get frustrated. That’s the only way she can get under my skin, because I don’t care what she does. We haven’t been together..”

The stream came four months after DDG and Halle Bailey decided they will part ways in October 2024. On October 3, when their son was nine months old, the rapper shared the news on Instagram, saying that although it was difficult, it was the "best path" for them both and that they still were best friends.

At this time, Halle has yet to respond to any of DDG's allegations.

