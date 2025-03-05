"Cant tell if its a script or not" — Internet reacts to DDG's sister being pushed by her boyfriend in front of her family

A clip of rapper and streamer DDG's sister, Tee Tee, being pushed by her boyfriend, Aries Williams, in front of her family for allegedly texting another guy recently went viral on social media.

The clip, presumably taken from a livestream, was posted on X by user @KillaKrew_ on March 4, 2025, garnering 2.2 million views at the time of this article. In the clip, Williams is seen grabbing Tee Tee's phone from her hand while repeatedly asking who she was texting. He pushes DDG's sister a few times while her family tries to intervene to prevent the situation from escalating.

A woman is seen asking Williams to stop pushing Tee Tee and hand over her phone, which Williams refuses while repeatedly asking Tee Tee, "Who is he?" Tee Tee then tells Williams to stop talking to her and leave just as the clip ends.

The clip of DDG's sister and her boyfriend received mixed responses as it went viral on X. One user questioned its authenticity, wondering if it was scripted for views, saying:

"Cant tell if its a script or not."

Several netizens wondered why Tee Tee's family didn't do something to stop Williams from pushing her around, hoping the clip was a prank or a skit.

"I hope this is a prank cause why is he pushing her like that infront her family & nobody's doing anything about it," one person tweeted.

"Why her brothers just standin' there," another person added.

"This has to be a skit. Too many people were just standing around. That can’t be her people; they were way too calm about the pushing," someone else commented.

"Why is he pushing her that way in front of the whole family and nobody is doing anything about it? I hope it's not true," another user wrote.

However, others reveled in the drama, wondering what happened after the clip ended.

"Where’s the rest i kinda wanna see," one user tweeted.

Other netizens claimed Aries Williams' actions were justified, adding they would have reacted the same way if they found out their partner had allegedly cheated on them.

"Ngl the way everyone reacted like he was the issue is crazy i woulda beat everyone the f**k up if i was him lmao," one netizen wrote.

"Valid crashout icl," someone else commented.

"I can’t lie, i woulda did the same thing," another user added.

DDG once offered Tee Tee $1 million to leave Aries Williams

While it is unclear how and when Tee Tee and Aries Williams met, the two have been dating for a while now, appearing in each other's social media photos and videos. However, DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., has been vocal about his disdain for their relationship.

During a livestream in December 2024, DDG offered his younger sister $1 million to break up with Aries Williams. While offering Tee Tee the money, he said:

"I wanted to give the money to you so you can live your life independently from Aries."

However, his sister refused the offer, asking DDG why he wanted her to break up with her boyfriend, to which the rapper replied that Williams was allegedly an adult dancer who went by the name "Freaky Zodiac."

According to Complex, this occurred after DDG and Williams had a verbal altercation during a previous livestream, where the rapper accused Williams of not respecting his sister.

"You should have a different type of level of respect. You shouldn't be grabbing Tee Tee booty on no YouTube video to be funny. Why can't y'all just do a regular video like a regular couple?" he said.

DDG continued that when the pair posted "naughty" videos online, it fell back on him, asking Williams to respect his sister and "not post publicly."

"Y'all don't have to get on there and do anything else. Y'all don't have to get on there and do naughty, that falls back on me. People send it to me. If you have respect, then you would have respect for her and not post publicly."

DDG also expressed disappointment after his sister uploaded a YouTube video of her cooking ramen in a "Naughty Elf" costume with her boyfriend. During his livestream on December 11, 2024, DDG reacted to the video, looking visibly disgusted at the clip.

He also called his sister to ask her what she meant to achieve by posting the video, wondering if she did it to embarrass him, which Tee Tee denied.

"No, um I just did a cooking with me thing, I didn't really do much in the video," his sister said.

In other news, DDG recently opened up about his earnings during an interview with No Sole, which was uploaded to YouTube on March 2. The rapper and YouTuber revealed that his biggest monthly income from YouTube was between $300,000 and $400,000, adding that his net worth was over $8 million. However, he did not reveal the exact amount in the interview.

