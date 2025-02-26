"Halle, this was your king?": Internet reacts as DDG praises Bhad Bhabie as a 'Top 5 female rapper of all time'

DDG was recently spotted praising Bhad Bhabie on social media shortly after the release of the latter's diss track Ms. Whitman on February 25, 2025. Following the arrival of the song's music video, DDG took to his official page on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, February 26, and wrote:

Ad

"Bhad Bhabie prolly top 5 female rapper of all time."

Ms. Whitman is already trending on different platforms since it was seemingly targeted at Travis Barker and his daughter Alabama Barker. Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, has been involved in a feud with Alabama since December last year after the former alleged in an Instagram Story that Alabama stole her boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Alabama had responded to the allegations at the time by adding a comment below an Instagram post shared by The Shade Room, which reads:

"Ew."

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of The Shade Room's social media post, featuring a glimpse of DDG's tweet to share their reactions to the words spoken by the rapper about Danielle. One of them also referred to DDG's ex-wife, Halle Bailey, by writing:

Ad

"Halle, this was your king?"

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Among other responses, a user questioned if DDG was allegedly paid to share the post alongside another claiming that he was retarded. A reaction also mentioned that DDG was saying anything to go viral followed by a user, who refused to agree with what he wrote in the tweet.

Ad

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Bhad Bhabie's latest music video seemingly targeted Alabama Barker

As mentioned, the music video of Bhad Bhabie's single Ms. Whitman has created headlines and it featured a drummer who resembled Alabama Barker's father Travis.

Ad

According to Where is the Buzz, the new song addressed a lot of things about Alabama, including that Alabama failed to form a close relationship with the Kardashian family despite that her father tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian, who is a popular face, around three years ago.

Bhad Bhabie also addressed Alabama's single Cry Bhabie, which came out on February 11, 2025, claiming that Alabama reportedly copied Latto in the song due to which the single does not feature anything original and new.

Ad

Ad

Danielle even stated in the lyrics that Alabama has not been so successful in the music industry and threatened her to not mention her boyfriend Le Vaughn anywhere by referring to the Oscars 2022 incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage. Danielle addressed the same by rapping:

"Keep my baby daddy name out of your f*cking mouth before I Will Smith It."

Bhad Bhabie even claimed in a portion of the single that Alabama allegedly aborted a child with Tyga in the past, as per Billboard. She even rapped on the matter by saying:

Ad

"Why this b*tch obsessed with me? I just don't understand/ You s*cked the d*ck straight out my a*s, who got the upper hand?/ I see why you ain't got no friend, you're Miss I'll F*ck Your-Man. This h*e belong all in the zoo, see, I don't understand/ She f*cked on Tyga and killin' babies, I see the sonogram."

Ad

Meanwhile, Alabama has not replied to Bhad Bhabie's accusations in the lyrics, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback