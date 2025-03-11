What did Blueface say in 2021 stream? DDG claims rapper predicted his co-parenting struggles with Halle Bailey way back

DDG mentioned his friend, Blueface, in a recent livestream session as he spoke about the co-parenting struggles he's allegedly facing with Halle Bailey after the couple split up last year.

The Hood Melody rapper claimed in his live stream that Blueface had predicted his current situation four years ago, during a stream they did together in 2021,

He said: "Blueface was able to tell my future in a way."

In a throwback clip shared by @scubaryan_ on Sunday, the artists are seen in a conversation, where DDG claimed that he would have a kid with who would be with him for life. Blueface responded to him by saying,

"Sometimes the kids break y'all up from trying again... the kid will break your emotions, when she might feel like she got something to hold against you. So she's gonna be acting different. She might be using the kid to boss your room, you know, and to keep tabs on you. And then that might cause you to be so stressed out."

The Dead Locs rapper then said how women could be petty and that a little situation with them could easily blow out of proportion.

DDG drew parallels between his and Blueface's lives on his recent livestream

Having mentioned how Blueface had predicted the future of his personal life, DDG then drew parallels between his and Blueface's lives, adding:

"Even though I ain't no damn Crip or Blood or no shit, we both Black, we both grew up in struggling environments. We both experienced things, we both had kids. ... I could've been married, I could've did everything the correct way. It's unfortunate that didn't happen, but it ended up being the same circumstances. ... Sometimes we live the same lives in a way."

The Givenchy rapper also mentioned in the livestream that Blueface had children before he did. DDG's son with Halle Bailey - Halo - was born in December 2023.

Blueface, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, has three children. His son Javaughn and daughter Journey Alexis are from his relationship with Jaidyn Alexis, according to HotNewHipHop.

However, Blueface started dating reality TV star Chrisean Rock in 2020. The two had an on-and-off relationship between 2020 and 2022 before splitting up. In September 2023, Rock had her first son, Chrisean Malone. A paternity test in February 2025 confirmed Blueface as the father.

DDG claimed he saw his son less than the nanny in a livestream last week

DDG's statement about Blueface's prediction comes days after the he opened up about how he struggled to spend time with his son, Halo, after his split with Halle Bailey. He said during his live stream last Friday:

"It don't have nothing to do with me working by the way... Not gonna air out her business, me & her has not been together for a long time. I just never got on the internet and said nothing."

The Balenciagas rapper then compared himself to a nanny, venting:

""I really feel like I'm a f**king nanny at this point. The nanny has been able to have my son more than me... I been dealing with this sh*t since he born. I'm really just coming on this motherf**ker as just a dad that don't know what to do at this point."

On Monday, March 10, DDG also dropped a song titled Don't Take My Son, which alleges his conflict with his ex-girlfriend and Halo's mother over co-parenting struggles. The official audio of his track has received over 219K views on YouTube.

