"This is literally Aaron Hall’s most trash song" — Netizens react to LeBron James posting IG story about his son tuned to Drake’s 'Gimme a Hug'

LeBron James recently shared a reel on his Instagram story on March 5, which captured his son Bryce James doing a layup in a basketball match. James actually reshared the video originally posted by another account with the Instagram handle @ballislife.

What caught netizens' attention further was the choice of song in the original clip. Amid the alleged tensions between LeBron and Drake, the creator @ballislife used the rapper's Gimme A Hug as the background score in the reel. This was later reposted on X by DJ Akademiks, who captioned it saying:

"LeBron James posted Drake’s "Gimme a Hug" as the sound for his story where his son is doing a layup."

This post by Akademiks garnered varied reactions on the social media platform. It received more than 305K views as well as over 2,300 likes. Here are a few popular ones found on X. A user commented:

"This is literally Aaron Hall’s most trash song… choosing it as a sample was crazy 😂😂😂."

For the unversed, Drake sampled Aaron Hall's 1993 single I Miss You in Gimme A Hug. Many pointed out that LeBron James only reposted, and the song was already there in the original video. Another user wrote on X:

"The song wasn’t added by him, it was already on the post😂."

"Misinformation. Ball is life used that song 😂 and bron just reposted it," added a tweet.

"Actually technically it looks like he reposted that from another page," wrote another user.

Others recalled the time when LeBron apparently sided with Kendrick Lamar during the beef despite being friends with Drake. A user wrote:

"They always come back."

"Stay on that side 👉," mentioned another one.

"He need to pick a side and stay there," stated a user.

What happened between LeBron James and Drake?

LeBron James and Drake's friendship began back in February 2009 at the rapper's Toronto So Far Gone mixtape release party, according to a January 2025 report by Vibe. Over the years, the pair continued their friendship and were quite close. The outlet reported that the two even made appearances at each other's family gatherings.

The friendship allegedly strained when LeBron attended Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" concert last year. He was further filmed rapping to Man at the Garden at his 40th birthday.

Earlier this year, Drake even released a diss track, Fighting Irish Freestyle, which was speculated to be targeting LeBron, although it wasn't officially revealed. This phase between Drake and LeBron James even prompted the rapper to unfollow the latter on Instagram back in October 2024.

Their relationship transition sparked questions amongst a number of netizens when LeBron reposted the video of his son with Drake's track in it. While many highlighted that he didn't choose the track, others clarified that he could have muted it before sharing it online.

