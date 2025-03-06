"If he wanna play with me then I can start playing" — Wack 100 warns Drake not to "reduce" himself to believe Bricc Baby's claims

In a livestream, Wack 100 spoke to DJ Akademiks about Canadian rapper Drake. This comes out after Drizzy reportedly reached out to Adam22 and confronted him about the incrimininating information that Wack claimed to possess. At one point during the conversation, Akademiks asked Wack if he was talking about Bricc Baby, to which the latter responded by stating:

"I don't give a f*ck about... n*gga that nobody knows, is saying, cus he's using my name for clout. Now if Drake is reducing himself infront of people... If he wanna play with me then I can start playing."

For the unversed, in December 2024, Wack 100 appeared on No Jumper and warned that Drizzy might just want to stay away from Top5. He then showed a hard drive which apparently got incrimininating evidence on Drake, which further had the potential to ruin his career.

He further addressed the Canadian rapper during the conversation and said that it had been about three months that he got hold of the hard drive and had kept it safe till then. He additionally stated:

"This has been in existence for about 90 days and I have made sure it hasn’t [gone] anywhere, personally. I think you know what I’m talking about."

Later a clip of Adam22 had recently popped up where he claimed during a conversation that Drake wasn't worried about the contents of the "incrimininating" hard drive that Wack 100 said he had on him.

Adam22 further revealed that the 38-year-old rapper asked him what Wack intended to do with the information on the hard drive. Meanwhile, Wack 100 has not revealed what information the hard drive had in it. Drizzy has not spoken about this situation openly and not passed any statement regarding the same as well.

Bricc Baby recently spoke to DJ Vlad and clarified about rumors that Wack 100 filed a restraining order against him

On March 2, DJ Vlad took to his YouTube channel and shared the ninth part of his conversation with Bricc Baby. During the conversation, Vlad first asked Bricc about the rumored restraining order apparently filed against Wack 100.

Bricc strongly denied the claims and went on stating that the actual rumor was Wack filing a restraining order against him. Bricc even clarified further by stating that Wack too did not file a restraining order on him.

DJ Vlad then decided to share his experience with Wack and revealed how they didn't talk to each other for about a decade. According to him, Wack had a tendency to misunderstand things but over time had become extremely professional and responsible.

Elsewhere, Bricc posed a question addressing Wack, in which he asked why the latter was affected by something that he knew wasn't true. Bricc said:

"At the end of the day, why are you mad about some sh*t that you know 100% ain't true..."

Bricc Baby and Wack 100 have been in a clash for quite some time now and have targetted each other multiple times on different platforms over years.

