Wack100 advises Joe Budden to hire security amid 50 Cent feud even though he "got some people that love him"

In the latest episode of The Adam & Wack Show podcast, Wack100 weighed in on the ongoing beef between Joe Budden and 50 Cent. On the podcast, Adam22 brought up a recent incident where 50 Cent posted about Budden allegedly being at a strip club, concluding that Budden should invest in armed security as a measure of caution.

Wack100 replied by saying that the broadcaster would not do that, adding:

"I think Joe is on some whatever. If it's going to be it's gonna be... Joe should have security. But he's not because he is Joe. Don't get me wrong, Joe got some people that love him and that will move with him, but I really think Joe is moving away from dealing with that element."

The incident that the podcasters discussed took place a couple of weeks ago, when the 21 Questions rapper shared an Instagram post about Joe Budden, suggesting that the latter allegedly rushed out of a strip club recently. The post - which has since been deleted - also had an AI-generated picture of a shirtless Budden attached to it.

In the caption of his post, 50 Cent mentioned Mermaids, a strip located in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York.

Joe Budden talked about the strip club incident on his podcast

Days after 50 Cent's deleted Instagram post about Joe Budden rushing out of a strip club, the podcaster addressed the incident on the latest episode of his show with his peers.

Per HotNewHipHop, QueenzFlip started off by joking about how he was "glad" that Budden made it home safe and sound following 50 Cent's post. Breaking into laughter at the joke, Joe Budden said:

"I'd be down to play too if that sh*t wasn't true as hell. I was two steps out of there, and it went [making a phone-call hand gesture] 'Yeah got out of here kinda fast' I was like, 'Oh sh*t. Got no line'."

Once Joe admitted the Mermaids incident did take place and hinted at a bartender from the club tipping the Window Shopper rapper about his presence there, they moved on to talk about 50 posting his AI images on social media.

Remarking that the practice could potentially cause legal troubles for the rapper, Joe said:

"50's been posting me for seven days in a row. If I have a problem with it, we're getting lawyers involved... You can't do that. But I don't have a problem with it, and I think that's corny. And that's 50, I got all the respect in the world for him. But if I get tired of it, and it stops paying, then yeah, it's lawyer time."

Per the media outlet, it didn't take 50 Cent long to respond to Joe's warning, writing on social media:

"So that's the plan [laughing emoji] you gonna sue me Joe. Hahaha I think you are mistaken me for someone else. I'm a get face to face wit you, so you can tell me about the therapy I need."

The recent shots exchanged between 50 and Joe come after the two have been beefing since early 2025. It all started when Budden spoke about hip-hop artists needing "therapy," name-checking Kanye West and 50 Cent in his podcast. His comments stemmed from 50's seemingly humorous remark about Irv Gotti's death.

The Disco Inferno rapper quickly hit back at Budden, asking him to "stay out of" his mix and adding that he needed to stop walking around naked. 50's response referenced a lewdness charge Joe Budden faced in January 2025 when his neighbor complained about seeing him naked in the hallway.

Budden, who was cleared by the judge in the trial, cited his sleepwalking issue as a reason behind the incident.

