"It won’t change the numbers or sells" — Internet reacts to Drake fans hiding copies of Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' behind other vinyls in stores

Kendrick Lamar's latest album, GNX, released in November 2024, has become a massive hit already. Recently, a video has surfaced on social media platforms in which some individuals can be seen hiding the copies of this album behind other vinyls in stores. Netizens speculated that the people responsible for such acts were likely Drake fans.

The video was reshared several times on X. One such clip was posted by @nojumper on their official X account on Monday, March 3, 2025. The caption of the tweet read:

"Some Drake fans have taken it upon themselves to hide copies of Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' behind other vinyls in stores."

The video amassed a huge number of reactions from netizens on the platform. As of writing, it has gained more than 45K views as well as several comments. In response to the video, one user, @PowerHouse_Boss, tweeted:

"It won't change the numbers or sells."

Expand Tweet

"Ain’t gone stop nothin as we can all see," another user wrote on X.

"People are such losers," added a tweet.

Them boys hearts hurt let em mourn how they mourn," wrote another user.

A lot of other similar comments were seen in the comment section of the aforementioned post on X.

"Lmao losers they just doing anything now," one user tweeted.

"They acting like that’s stopping the motion be fr," read one tweet.

"This is how we know exactly who won the war. I digress," wrote a platform user.

Kendrick Lamar's GNX album's sales increased after the Super Bowl held earlier in February

A February 23, 2025, report by Forbes stated that sales of Kendrick Lamar's GNX album increased massively after his performance at the Super Bowl, held on February 10, 2025. According to the outlet, the album sales soared by 10,000% during the third week of February. About 116,000 copies of the album were sold during the period across the United States.

Before this period, the album sales were only a little over 1,100 copies. Thus, it has experienced a massive increase since the February 10 event. This also led to the album topping the Top Album Sales chart for the first time.

According to the outlet, this was the fourth time a Kendrick Lamar album topped the Top Album Sales chart. This first happened in 2015 when he released To Pimp a Butterfly and then in 2016 for Untitled Unmastered. The third time was for his album titled DAMN, which was released in 2017.

GNX, which is Lamar's sixth studio album, has made its place in a number of other charts. This would include Dazed's The 20 Best Albums of 2024, NME and Stereogum's The 50 Best Albums of 2024, and a lot more. According to a Where Is The Buzz article dated November 23, 2024, the album was streamed more than 44 million times on Spotify within only about seven hours of its release.

Two of the most popular singles from GNX, which reportedly gained the maximum streams, were Squabble Up and Wacced Out Murals. Fans further expressed love for the album.

