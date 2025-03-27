"Social media has turned rap battles so corny" — Internet reacts to video of 2 men delivering a "R.I.P. Drake" coffin outside of DJ Khaled's home

TMZ recently released a video of two men delivering a package, a coffin tagged "R.I.P. Drake" and "R.I.P. OVO" to DJ Khaled's Miami home. This came after pictures of the black coffin outside the record producer's mansion first circulated on social media in February 2025 amid his supposed feud with the Canadian rapper.

While time has passed since the incident, the video of the men carrying the coffin was obtained and published by TMZ Hip Hop on March 26, 2025. In the 46-second clip taken from the door cam, two men were seen carrying the coffin to Khaled's home with another man filming the procession on his phone.

The men can be seen placing the coffin upright near the front gates, while another man, presumably the security guard, watched on. The two men who carried the coffin then knelt in front of the casket, seemingly praying, before getting up and leaving the premises.

For context, the coffin was spotted outside Khaled's home weeks after Drake denied his involvement in the former's upcoming album, Aalam of God, after DJ Khaled announced that his album would feature two songs with Drizzy.

The video of the coffin being placed in front of DJ Khaled's home was met with mixed responses from netizens. One X user complained about the influence of social media on rap battles.

"That’s lame af. Social media has turned rap battles so corny with the stan wars. I genuinely sometimes wish it wasn’t mainstream…" a user wrote on X.

Several netizens shared this sentiment, claiming the situation seemed "lame" and "corny."

"I agree this is lame. But the same people said Drake wearing bullet holes with smoke coming out was cool now are saying it’s lame to pretend Drake got hurt lol. It was lame when Drake did that too just admit it," one person posted.

"CORNY RIP DJ KHALED!" another person exclaimed.

"What type of weird s**t is this?" someone else questioned.

"This seems lame, the whole east coast vs west coast rap battle in the 90s or other beefs in that era felt real this feels like if a rap battle was on nickelodeon," another user added.

Others wondered who paid to have the coffin sent to DJ Khaled's home, with some speculating that it may be a stunt by Drake himself.

"So no one notices the security just sitting there and allowing it? Look like it was planned by Khaled and they handed him a paper which was probably a damn receipt that it was meant for there.," one person commented.

"This is either a message TO Drake or a message FROM Drake…then i wonder if its TO him…why at Khaled’s house?" another person asked.

"How much yall wanna bet drake paid them to do this," someone else commented.

"They look like Drake stans anyway. Only ovh*es are capable of such . We all know this," another user wrote.

Exploring the supposed feud between DJ Khaled and Drake

On February 4, 2025, DJ Khaled took to his social media profiles to release a trailer for his upcoming album, Aalam of God. The trailer, starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos, announced that Drake would feature on two songs from the upcoming album.

However, Drake refuted this claim via an Instagram comment on Khaled's video, commenting at the time:

"Must be @drakebell," he wrote.

Following this interaction, Khaled deleted all announcements of his upcoming album from social media. Two weeks after the trailer release and Drake's subsequent comment, a coffin with "R.I.P. Drake" and "R.I.P. OVO" was spotted outside Khaled's Miami mansion.

Neither DJ Khaled nor Drake has publicly discussed the situation as of this writing. According to People Magazine, the two have worked together several times, with Drake featured on seven of Khaled's 13 albums.

DJ Khaled has yet to announce the release date for Aalam of God at the time of this article. However, according to his deleted post, it was scheduled for release sometime this year.

