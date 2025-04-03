Kanye West calls out Adin Ross over his "destructive behavior" after streamer suggested he be "detained"

Controversial rapper and musician Kanye "Ye" West has once again found himself in a feud with Kick streamer Adin Ross. The two have previously engaged in back-and-forths. The latest drama began when Adin Ross appeared on stream with fellow streamer DJ Akademiks. The former shared his views on the rapper, who has been sharing some seemingly egregious remarks via his X account:

Ad

"He's obviously going completely out of his way. He's not doing so well and I'm not talking about putting him on medication. I mean Ak, he's tweeting 'F**k Virgil,' 'Free Diddy,' he's tweeting crazy things about crazy people, even talking about my people - the Jews. He's still going crazy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kanye West wasted no time in responding to Adin Ross's remarks. The rapper clapped back by seemingly reminding Adin that he is a "celebrity." He said:

"Adin, why is it such an issue for me to express myself on my Twitter? You are telling people that I need to be detained? I talk exactly like people talk online, except for I'm a celebrity 'cause I don't have to worry about getting dropped."

Ad

He also criticized Adin's gaming content (such as playing games that include violence). He said:

"You play stuff with people killing each other and doing drugs and all these destructive behavior all day. That's why I'm pressing y'all so much."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You have children whose lives will forever be impacted" - Adin Ross responds to Kanye West's rant against him

Kick streamer Adin Ross has also responded to Kanye West's message. He replied to Ye's post on X, stating that the rapper has children whose lives could be affected by his online behavior. He wrote:

Ad

"Because you have children whose lives will forever be impacted by the damage you’re causing. You are a believer in GOD , Why are you taking this route instead of going the love route?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fellow streamer and close friend of Ross, Felix "xQc," also responded to Ye's post, calling his takes "braindead." He said:

"Hello, Mr. Ye, I think the problem is that what you say is f**king braindead and you are actively doing those behavior."

As mentioned, Kanye West has had previous conflicts with Adin Ross. For instance, in February 2025, West reached out to Ross for a stream. However, after demanding to be addressed as "sir," the rapper ultimately ended up blocking the streamer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback