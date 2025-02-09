"NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME": Kanye West blocks Adin Ross minutes after contacting him for collaboration

Kick streamer Adin Ross has gone viral after Kanye West, aka "Ye," contacted him for a collaboration and eventually blocked him. On February 8, 2025, the American rapper revealed his private conversations with Adin Ross in an X post, showing that he approached the latter for a potential collaboration.

After stating that he would "metaphorically" walk out of the interview like Playboi Carti, Kanye West claimed that Kai Cenat had called off their collaboration:

"It's Ye. If I call you and you ask me some dumb s**t, I'm hanging up, metaphorically I'm walking out on you like Carti did. I prefer to be addressed as sir and to be asked to call you. Please give me a call at your earliest convenience, sir. I appreciate your heart through, sir. I never confirmed anything with Kai, but now he said he canceled me. The f**k?"

Kanye West's X post in which he reached out to Adin Ross (Image via @kanyewest/X)

Seven minutes later, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared another screenshot of his conversation with Adin Ross, revealing that he had blocked the content creator for saying "sir four times."

Here's what the Kick ambassador texted him:

"Yes sir, I will refer to you as sir. May I call you in two minutes, sir? Of course, I wanna be your favorite Jew, sir. I just found out Kai did that too from a post, not fully sure why. I been wanting to do our stream since 2022, sir."

Kanye West responded:

"You saying sir four times was condescending. I'm blocking you. NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME. HOW Y'ALL SAY IT. NEVER AGAIN."

The celebrity made the following X post, in which he disclosed his DMs with Ross:

"JEWS ARE ARROGANT AND THINK THEY CAN SPEAK TO ANYONE THEY WANT ANY KIND OF WAY THATS WHY EVERY JEWISH WIFE IS A B**CH."

DMs with Adin Ross that Kanye West revealed in a series of X posts (Image via @kanyewest/X)

In response, Adin Ross said Drake is "better":

"Yea ggs. Drake better."

What did Kai Cenat say about collaborating with Kanye West? Twitch star's statement explored as rapper reveals DMs with Adin Ross

Kai Cenat made headlines on February 8, 2025, when he addressed Kanye West's recent controversial X posts. For context, on February 7, 2025, the rapper made several antisemitic posts on Elon Musk's social media platform that were widely condemned.

During the livestream, Kai Cenat addressed the "elephant in the room," suggesting that he would not collaborate with West due to his X posts. While wondering "what was going on," the two-time Streamer of the Year winner stated that his collab with the 47-year-old was "GGs."

