"It's GGs": Kai Cenat addresses Kanye West's controversial posts on X, insinuates his planned collaboration with rapper might be canceled

Twitch star Kai Cenat has addressed the controversy surrounding Kanye West's recent posts on X, suggesting that his planned livestream with the rapper might no longer take place. For context, West made headlines on February 7, 2025, after he shared a series of X posts that were widely criticized as antisemitic.

Cenat, who briefly met West at the 2025 Grammys, had been discussing the possibility of collaborating with the rapper and inviting him onto his Twitch stream for several days.

During his broadcast on February 7, 2025, Kai Cenat addressed the controversy surrounding Kanye West’s recent social media activity and expressed his confusion:

"Okay, chat, yes my ni**a. I am going to go ahead and address the elephant in the room. I've seen the tweets my ni**a, I've seen the tweets bro, I've seen the tweets. I don't know what's going on, bro. I think it's GGs."

In gaming, "GG" is used to signal the end of a match or play session. By using the term, Cenat seems to suggest that his planned livestream with West might no longer be happening due to the recent controversy.

The streamer continued by saying that he wasn’t sure how to interpret the situation:

"Hey look, I think it is GGs. I don't know, bro, I don't know. I think, bro, it's crazy bro. I don't know, it's crazy. It's just back to back to back, I don't know, it's GGs. It's GGs bro."

Why could Kai Cenat be backing out of the Kanye West collaboration? Rapper's controversial X posts explored

As mentioned, Kanye West attracted significant backlash from individuals and organizations online. The American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) have both released statements condemning his posts. FaZe Clan's Stable Ronaldo has also criticized him.

One of the most concerning aspects of West’s recent X posts includes his self-identification as a Nazi:

"IM A NAZI"

In a post that is still up, the rapper seemingly expressed admiration for Hitler:

"Hitler was sooooo fresh."

In other posts, West said he would never apologize for his remarks about the Jewish community and controversially claimed that slavery was a choice:

"IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE F**K I WANNA SAY FOREVER WHERES MY F**KING APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS SUCK MY D**K HOWS THAT FOR AN APOLOGY," wrote the rapper.

"SLAVERY IS A CHOICE," he added in another post.

Given the nature of these comments, many content creators, including Kai Cenat, seem hesitant to associate with Kanye West and have criticized him publicly. Kick streamer Adin Ross also voiced his opinion on West following the rapper’s posts.

