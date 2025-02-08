FaZe Clan's Stable Ronaldo says Kanye West lost all of his influence after the rapper's controversial posts on X

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Stable Ronaldo has called out Kanye West, also known as Ye, in a post on X dated February 7, 2025. His comments came shortly after the rapper made a series of controversial posts on the social media platform, including remarks that were widely condemned as antisemitic.

Stable Ronaldo, who has over 3.5 million followers on Twitch, expressed his disappointment with West's X posts, stating that the rapper has lost his influence. He also criticized his music and fashion choices.

"@kanyewest you lost all your influence, you are not a GOD. your new music is bad. your fashion sense is childish and garbage now."

Stable Ronaldo claims Kid Cudi is more influential than Kanye West

Expand Tweet

Trending

Stable Ronaldo is recognized for his IRL streams on Twitch, where he often collaborates with other FaZe Clan members and pulls lighthearted pranks. He is also known for his candid thoughts on celebrities, having gone viral in 2024 for a birthday post dedicated to NBA star LeBron James.

Now, however, the Twitch star seems to be taking a public stance on Kanye West, tagging the record producer in his X post. In addition to expressing his view that West’s influence has waned, the content creator also claimed that Cudi holds more cultural sway than the rapper.

The FaZe Clan member then slammed West's Vulture album, calling it a flop. He also made pointed remarks about the musician's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian:

"Kid Cudi is more influential than you. Vultures FLOPPED. Kim Kardashian didn't come back after you sang for her"

In light of Kanye West’s recent statements, posts addressing the rapper’s actions have gained considerable attention on X.

Stable Ronaldo is not the only one to speak out against West. Kick streamer Adin Ross also voiced his disapproval following the rapper's comments about Adolf Hitler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback